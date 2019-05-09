Lettuce Entertain You opening two riverside restaurants, event space

Lettuce Entertain You plans two riverside restaurants and a 6,000 square-foot event space along the Chicago River, all opening this year at 317 N. Clark St.

Opening in June is Pizza Portofino, a lunch, dinner and brunch restaurant with a 130-seat outdoor terrace. Handmade pizzas, artisan pastas and vegetable antipasti will be the menu’s main thrusts. As part of the grand opening, the restaurant is giving away a trip for two to Portofino, Italy; enter the sweepstakes here. And see more on the restaurant at pizzeriaportofino.com.

RPM on the Water, the company’s third “RPM” concept (joining RPM Italian and RPM Steak) will open in fall with a seafood focus, though RPM steaks will be on the menu as well. The two-story restaurant will include a main-floor dining room and outdoor patio, and an upstairs mezzanine with two private terraces.

RPM Events on the Water will feature a grand ballroom, an outdoor terrace and room for 250 seated and 425 standing guests, and is aiming for a September opening. For more on both venues, visit rpmrestaurants.com.

