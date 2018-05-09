Lettuce Entertain You opening Aba in Fulton Market

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises will increase its presence in the Fulton Market district with the late-spring openings of Aba, a sequel to Ema restaurant in River North, and The Dalcy, a 6,000-square-foot private-event space.

CJ Jacobson, chef/partner at Ema, will oversee the kitchen and operations at Aba. Aba takes it name for the Hebrew word for father; Ema is the Hebrew word for mother.

The restaurant will be big. Really big. There will be 150 seats indoors, and the rooftop patio, which Aba will share with The Dalcy, will be able to accommodate 200.

Jacobson said Aba (302 N. Green St.) will be an extension of the Mediterranean-focused Ema, with the addition of steaks, raw proteins and chilled shellfish.

“But it will still be focused on small plates,” Jacobson said. “The steaks, we’re looking at like 5-ounce portions, not big slabs of meat. We’re trying to avoid the $75 steak. Or the $58 steak, for that matter.”

The beverage program will be overseen by LEYE divisional wine director Ryan Arnold and the well-regarded mixologist Liz Pearce (The Drifter, and formerly of Beatnik, Celeste and Fulton Market Kitchen).

Aba and The Dalcy occupy the same building as LEYE’s Beatrix restaurant, although Beatrix has an around-the-corner address (834 W. Fulton Market).

Aba is aiming for a late-May opening.

