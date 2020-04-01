Let's eat: Treat mom to a bowl of risotto this Mother's Day

Risotto takes a little time, but it's fairly easy to prepare if you're patient - just stir, stir and stir some more.

I added asparagus and arugula microgreens for color, but you could substitute peas or use no vegetables at all.

Be sure to use arborio rice, a starchy short-grain rice that cooks to a creamy consistency. You can find it in most larger grocery stores and Italian markets.

MUSHROOM RISOTTO WITH ASPARAGUS

PG tested

6-7 cups chicken, vegetable or garlic broth or stock, as needed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion or 2 shallots, minced

1 pound mushrooms, cleaned and sliced into pieces

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or chopped sage

1 1/2 cups arborio rice

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup of asparagus slices

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Handful arugula microgreens for garnish, optional

Bring stock or broth to simmer in a saucepan, with ladle nearby. Make sure stock is well-seasoned, and keep it simmering on the stove.

Heat oil in a wide, heavy nonstick skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add onions or shallots and cook gently until just tender, 3-5 minutes.

Turn up heat and add mushrooms. Cook, stirring, until they begin to sweat, about 3 minutes, then add garlic and thyme or sage.

Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Season mushrooms with salt and pepper and continue to cook over medium heat until soft. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Add rice and stir until grains begin to crackle. Add wine and cook, stirring, until wine is no longer visible in pan.

Stir in enough simmering stock to just cover the rice. The stock should bubble slowly. Cook, stirring often and vigorously, until stock is just about absorbed.

Add another ladle or two of stock and continue cooking, stirring often and adding more stock when rice is almost dry, for 15 minutes.

Add asparagus and continue adding stock and stirring for another 10 minutes. Rice should be tender all the way through but still al dente. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Add another ladle or two of stock to rice. Stir in parsley and Parmesan, and remove from heat.

Season with black pepper and garnish with arugula microgreens, if using.

Serve right away in wide soup bowls or on plates.

- Adapted from The New York Times

