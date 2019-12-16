Let's eat: Stuff that acorn squash with turkey and cheese

TURKEY- AND CHEESE-STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

Seasoned ground turkey, Parmesan cheese and toasted nuts join forces in this savory stuffed acorn squash recipe. One squash the size of a grapefruit or a little larger is usually enough for two people.

1/2 cup pine nuts

3 acorn squashes, halved and seeded

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey or sweet Italian sausage

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pine nuts on a sheet pan and bake until lightly toasted, about 6 minutes. Transfer nuts to a plate.

Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees. Line sheet pan with foil.

Place squash on foil-lined pan and coat exposed flesh with olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper and turn squash cut-side down.

Cook until squash is easily pierced with a knife, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven, flip squash cut-side up, scoop about 1/3 of flesh from each and set aside.

Set large heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Add drizzle of olive oil and heat to shimmering.

Add turkey or sausage and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the meat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Add onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until veggies soften, about 2 minutes.

Add toasted pine nuts and cinnamon and stir to combine. Remove from heat, add reserved squash and stir in parsley and half of cheese.

Divide meat mixture evenly among squash, mounding it into cavities. Divide remaining cheese over the tops and cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

Remove from oven, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Serves 6.

- "Michael Symon's Fix It With Food" by Michael Symon (Clarkson Potter, December 2019, $30)

