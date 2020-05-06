Let's eat: Making Dad's favorite dish on Father's Day

My dad loved to eat out, and nothing made him happier than a good bowl of soup. He especially loved potato soup, and so on most Wednesdays I traveled to Eat 'n Park to pick up a quart of their daily special.

In summertime, my father was itching for a bowl of vichyssoise, the classic cold soup made from leeks, cream and boiled potatoes. And I would be happy to make it for him since it's tough to find on Pittsburgh menus.

My father died at age 93, and even though he lived a very long and happy life, I wasn't ready to let him go. I still miss him terribly.

On this Father's Day, I honor my dad with a dish that would have made him so happy - Julia Child's simple and flavorful recipe for vichyssoise.

The soup is cool and refreshing - in other words, perfect for summer - but still hearty enough for a meal if served with crusty French bread and a simple green salad.

___

VICHYSSOISE

3 cups peeled, sliced potatoes

3 cups sliced white of leek

1 1/2 quarts chicken stock

1 cup whipping cream

Salt and white pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons chives, minced

Simmer vegetables in broth until very tender, 40-50 minutes. Puree the soup in a blender or through a food mill and then a fine sieve.

Stir in cream and season to taste, oversalting very slightly as salt loses flavor in a cold dish. Chill.

Serve in chilled soup cups and decorate with chives.

- "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" by Julia Child

