Let's eat: Black and Tan Brownies

A black and tan — also known as a “half and half” in Ireland — is one of the drinking world’s most famous layered beer cocktails. Made by filling a pint glass halfway with lager and then pouring a float of Guinness Stout on top, it gets the party started on St. Patrick’s Day.

But what if you don’t drink, or you find the thought of combining two different brews in one glass revolting? It’s easy to apply the same concept to brownies.

The “tan” part in this recipe is a pecan-studded blond brownie; the “black” half gets its smoky flavor and slightly darker color from Guinness. Combined in one decadent bite, the marriage of light and dark makes an ideal dessert for the chocoholic who’s also a beer lover. Or, as one of my colleagues noted, “It’s the best brownie I’ve ever eaten.”

Even better: Each brownie counts for only 162 calories.

BLACK AND TAN BROWNIES

PG tested

For tan brownies

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 1/2 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cooking spray

For black brownies

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Guinness Stout

4 1/2 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1 cup)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Place one rack in lower third of oven; place another rack in center of oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare tan brownies: Place butter and brown sugar in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife.

Place flour in bowl and add baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt, stirring well. Add flour mixture and pecans to sugar mixture, beating just until combined. Spoon into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray, spreading evenly with a knife or rubber spatula. Bake in preheated oven on lower third of oven for 15 minutes.

Prepare black brownies: Melt chocolate and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl on high for 1 minute or until melted, stirring after every 20 seconds until smooth. Add granulated sugar, stirring until well combined. Add eggs, vanilla and Guinness, stirring with a whisk until well combined. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour with ¼ teaspoon salt, stirring well. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture, stirring to combine. Pour mixture evenly over tan brownies.

Bake on the center rack for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out almost clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack; cut into squares.

Makes 32 brownies.

— Cookinglight.com