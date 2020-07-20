Let Your Voice Be Heard at Hooters This National Chicken Wing Day and Get 10 Free Boneless Wings When You Buy Any 10 Wings

Double your Wing Eating Enjoyment at Hooters on Wednesday, July 29, while Casting Your Vote in the Drums vs. Flats Great Debate

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, has a must-try National Chicken Wing Day offer that doubles down on everyone’s favorite snack time crowd pleaser. On Wednesday, July 29, Hooters will offer all guests (dine-in only) 10 free Boneless Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide.

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Roasted Wings, meatless Unreal Wings (at participating locations) and everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your wing experience, customize your wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Hooters Honey Sriracha Sauce, widely loved for its sweet, tangy taste, has returned by popular demand. The best wings can only be served up by iconic Hooters Girls, so Hooters really is the one-and-only choice for your wing-eating pleasure on National Chicken Wing Day.

In honor of this special day recognizing our nation’s most beloved chicken snack, Hooters invites wing fans everywhere to visit WingVote.com now through July 29 to cast a vote for their ultimate favorite, Drums or Flats – an age-old debate that goes as far back as modern history and might just be the most controversial debate of 2020. Can’t remember your favorite? Come in to Hooters for a side-by-side taste test before casting your vote. Who knows – the defeated wing might even end up being voted out of Hooters permanently. You be the judge!

The National Chicken Wing Day offer is available for dine-in only on July 29. Hooters has safely reopened select restaurants nationwide for dine-in service, in accordance with local and state mandates and guidelines, and its commitment to the safety and well-being of its guests and team members has long been a part of company values and operating procedures. In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more.

The offer is valid at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vote for either Drums or Flats at WingVote.com

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

