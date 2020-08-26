Let TooJay’s Do the Cooking on the Jewish High Holy Days

It’s Time to Make Your Reservation or Place Your Order

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the Jewish High Holidays fast approaching, TooJay’s Deli has begun taking reservations for in-restaurant dining and orders for its menu of traditional favorites available for convenient takeout, catering and contactless curbside pick-up.

Rosh Hashanah

Reservations are required for Rosh Hashanah dine-in at the restaurant on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19. In keeping with current requirements from local and state governments, seating will be limited.

Takeout and catering orders must be placed by Tuesday, September 15. Curbside pick-up is available only on pre-paid orders through the TooJay’s website or Delicious Rewards app. To order online, visit toojays.com/order-now .

The Rosh Hashanah menu of traditional savory and sweet specialties includes the following popular choices: lean and tender brisket platter; herb roasted half chicken; broiled salmon with dill sauce; roasted Cornish game hen; and grilled London broil. All dine-in entrées include a glass of kosher wine, made-from-scratch matzo ball soup, gefilte fish or chopped liver, mini potato pancakes, carrot tzimmes, coffee or tea and a choice of dessert.

Yom Kippur

Orders must be placed by Wednesday, September 23 for Yom Kippur takeout, catering and contactless delivery in time to prepare for the break-fast on Monday, September 28.

The classic TooJay’s Yom Kippur break-fast includes platters of sliced Nova, baked salmon and whitefish salad, bagels, cream cheese and accompaniments all ordered in desired quantities. Blintzes, mini potato pancakes and other holiday favorites from TooJay’s kitchen also are on the Yom Kippur menu, along with freshly baked breads and desserts from TooJay’s famous bakery. Classic, made-from-scratch round challah, raisin challah, almond cake, honey cake, sponge cake and macaroons top the list of traditional favorites.

TooJay’s has welcomed guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay's, visit TooJays.com .

