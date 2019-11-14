Let TooJay’s Deli Do the Cooking for Thanksgiving

Complete dinner and à la carte orders must be placed by Monday, November 25

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Spend more quality time with your loved ones this Thanksgiving and leave the cooking to TooJay’s.

With complete dinner and à la carte options, guests can select the quantities of Thanksgiving favorites that best fit their needs. Popular TooJay’s offerings include:

Carved Turkey Dinner Feast Back by popular demand, Carved Turkey Dinner Feast features an oven-roasted whole turkey, your choice of mashed potatoes or yams, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing and a choice of vegetable green beans Almondine or glazed carrots. Oven-roasted turkeys are available in three sizes.





Carved Turkey (no sides) Want to just buy the bird? No problem! Oven-roasted turkeys come in three sizes: small for serving 6-8 people, medium for serving 10-12 people and large for serving 18-20 people.





Traditional Turkey Dinner The Thanksgiving classic, Traditional Turkey Dinner, features tender, oven-roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing, topped with turkey gravy and served with a fresh vegetable, cranberry sauce and soup or salad.



Hickory Smoked Honey Glazed Spiral-cut Ham A sweet and savory option, TooJay’s hearty, fully sliced sweet ham is hickory smoked and comes with a honey glaze.



Traditional side dishes can be ordered by the pound to complete feasts of all sizes and include glazed carrots, gravy, green beans, Almondine, yams, mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing.

Put the finishing touch on your meal by ordering freshly baked seasonal desserts from TooJay’s famous bakery, including Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Spice Cake and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 25.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

