Let one of these Connecticut restaurants make your Thanksgiving dinner

Be honest — it would be a lot nicer if someone else did the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup. Consider feasting at one of these Connecticut restaurants on Nov. 22, or choosing a prepared meal to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Abigail’s Grille & Wine Bar, 4 Hartford Road, Simsbury, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering its regular menu plus a three-course prix-fixe dinner with entree options of roast turkey, stuffed pork loin and horseradish-crusted salmon for $39.95 (or $44.95 for a prime rib entree.) 860-264-1580, abigailsgrill.com.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a choice of salad or lobster bisque to start and entree of herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, sage brioche stuffing, green beans and onions, and fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce butter. (Sliced beef tenderloin with cabernet demiglace is a $15 upcharge.) Sides to share include butter-mashed sweet potatoes and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. Choose pumpkin cheesecake or apple crisp for dessert. Cost is $49; a kids' menu for children 12 and under is $19. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 7 p.m., with entrée choices of roasted turkey, braised short ribs, autumn pumpkin and spinach risotto, pan-seared salmon and pan-seared Maryland crab cakes. $48.95; $19.95 for children 10 and under. Children under 3 are free.

The restaurant's Thanksgiving to-go options include raw and cooked turkeys, assorted sides and several pies. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Artisan Restaurant at the Delamar Hotel, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, serves a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entree options of honey-brined Amish turkey, ricotta gnocchi, Scottish salmon and prime hanger steak. Cost is $55. The restaurant also offers a "Thanksgiving at home" option. 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com.

Artisan’s Southport location (275 Old Post Road) offers a $65 three-course prix-fixe menu with entree options of Amish turkey, grilled prime NY steak, goat gouda-crusted halibut and fettuccine with shrimp. $25 for young adults. 203-307-4222, artisansouthport.com.

Max Catering and Events offers full turkey dinners for six to eight or 12 to 16 guests, from $189 to $289. The catering menu also features whole turkeys, beef short ribs, sides, soups, salads, breads and pies. Other options are available. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. maxrestaurantgroup.com/maxtogo.

Black-Eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St., Hartford, offers its Cajun-fried turkey dinner for $118, which includes a 14- to 16-pound turkey and choice of two sides (stuffing, potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, green beans, red beans and rice with sausage, cornbread and honey butter). Turkey gravy and cranberry sauce are included. Black-Eyed Sally's will take orders until Nov. 19; pickup is Nov. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food comes with reheating instructions. 860-278-7427, blackeyedsallys.com.

Bear's Smokehouse in Hartford, Windsor and New Haven offers several Thanksgiving take-out options, including whole smoked turkeys, turkey breasts, smoked glazed hams, brisket and baby back ribs. Other items include sides, stuffing and breads, salads, appetizers, sauces and gravies and desserts. A "Bear Feast" for about eight people includes one 12- to 14-pound smoked turkey and several sides for $130. Order by calling 860-785-8772 ext. 6 or emailing holidays@bearsrg.com. Pickup times will be on Nov. 21 between 3 and 7 p.m. or Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. bearsbbq.com.

G-Zen, 2 East Main St., Branford, offers a full “Thanks Living” vegan meal for $28, including seitan “turkey” (or millet lentil loaf for a gluten-free option), whipped mashed potatoes, roasted vegetable gravy, roasted root vegetable medley, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sauteed garlic greens, whole grain herbed stuffing and cranberry rosemary chutney. The meal is available for pickup on Nov. 21 between 4 and 6 p.m. or as a dine-in meal on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 (the restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving Day.) G-Zen also offers soups, sides, breads and desserts, including whole cakes. Reservations and orders: 203-208-0443. g-zen.com.

Flora, 45 Raymond Road, West Hartford, offers carryout vegan options for Thanksgiving dinner, including “Impossible” meatloaf, kale caesar salad, Brussels sprouts with “facon,” cider vinaigrette and roasted pumpkin seeds; mac and no-cheese with black truffles and pumpkin bread with macadamia nut frosting. Items, all portioned for 8 to 12 people, are $25 to $70. Pre-order by Nov. 19 to pick up on Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. 216-5992, floraweha.net.

Rooster Company, 1076 Main St., Newington, offers a family-style Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 5 p.m. The menu includes carved rotisserie turkey with gravy, and a variety of side dishes: Brussels sprouts with maple balsamic, red onion and sunflower seeds; potato rolls; roasted cauliflower with cashew creme; cornbread and Italian sausage stuffing; sweet potato puree, apple cobbler with oatmeal crumb topping and more. Additional vegan substitutions like “impossible” meatloaf and Flora’s faux cheddar are available. Cost is $40; $15 for children 10 and under. Reservations strongly recommended. 860-757-3969, roostercompany.net.

Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, offers a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a choice of first course and entrée and a family-style dessert plate for the table by pastry chef Kristin Eddy. Entrées include Gozzi's farm turkey, pork loin, baked salmon, dumplings and NY strip with brown butter bearnaise. Sides, including cornbread pudding, Brussels sprouts, potato and cranberry sauce, will be shared family-style. $59, $29 for children under 12. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.

The Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers a Thanksgiving carryout package for pre-order. The Feast for 5 (with leftovers) includes smoked turkey, smoked pork gravy, cranberry sauce, buttermilk biscuits with sesame-honey butter, stuffing, roast carrots and farro, loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole with crispy shallots and pumpkin pie bars. $100 plus tax. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 20 and picked up at the restaurant Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol, 42 Century Drive, Bristol, offers Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a carving station featuring roast turkey breast, maple-glazed Black Forest ham and prime rib, an antipasti display, soup and salads, buffet entrees, seasonal sides and desserts. $39.95, $18 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children under 5. 860-584-7673, doubletreebristol.com.

Fire at the Ridge at Powder Ridge Mountain Park, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, hosts a Thanksgiving buffet with seatings from noon to 5 p.m. The meal includes a carving station with slow-roasted turkey breast and rosemary garlic prime rib; entrees of lobster ravioli, chicken piccata and cous cous with roasted tomato, basil beurre blanc, pistachios, zucchini and squash; assorted sides and desserts, and a children's buffet. $45 for adults, $20 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. 860-852-5444, fireattheridge.com.

Infinity Hall and Bistro, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, hosts a traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet from noon to 4 p.m., with garlic herb-roasted turkey, stuffed tilapia and traditional sides and desserts. Cost is $25 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under. Infinity Hall’s Hartford location is closed on Thanksgiving. Reservations: 860-542-5531. infinityhall.com.

The Simsbury Inn, 397 Hopmeadow St., Weatogue, offers Thanksgiving dinner with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. with fall soups, a chilled seafood station, baked brie display, a salad station, a dinner buffet with entrees of roasted garlic apple cider-brined turkey, butternut squash ravioli, almond-crusted mahi mahi and grilled tenderloin tips; a carving station with roasted turkey breast, glazed ham, roasted sirloin strip and roasted lamb; and assorted desserts, including a Thanksgiving pie bar. $57.95, $21.95 for children 5 and over, free for children 4 and under. 860-651-5700, simsburyinn.com.

Kensington's at Norwich Inn, 607 West Thames St., Norwich, hosts a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include seafood, soup and salad displays; a hot buffet with sliced roasted turkey, pesto swordfish and assorted sides; carving station with whiskey and horseradish-aged prime rib and herb and mint-crusted leg of lamb; a dessert display and kids' buffet. $49.95 for adults; $19.95 for children 5 to 12; free for children under 5. 860-425-3630, thespaatnorwichinn.com/seasonalevents.

Water's Edge, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, hosts a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with salads and appetizers, roasts carved to order, omelet station, Belgian waffles and crepes, breakfast buffet, traditional Thanksgiving buffet and desserts. Cost is $49 for adults, $22 for children under 10 and free for children under 5. 860-399-5901 or 800-222-5901; watersedgeresortandspa.com.

Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, features a buffet-style Thanksgiving menu with seatings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Options include seasonal salads and soups, a carving station with roasted turkey, prime rib and glazed Berkshire ham; entrees like crab-encrusted cod, tortellini with roasted butternut squash, herb-seared chicken and roast pork loin and assorted sides. $59.95, $29.95 for children 5 to 12. Reservations required. 860-395-2000, saybrook.com/event/thanksgiving.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, offers a $38.95 prix-fixe menu for parties of up to eight people from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Larger parties will be offered a Thanksgiving buffet.) Dinner includes a choice of soup or salad, an entrée and a dessert. Entrée selections include roast turkey with stuffing, gravy, sweet peas, potato puree and cranberry sauce; honey-glazed Virginia ham, garlic and rosemary pork loin, baked stuffed shrimp and grilled salmon. Featured appetizers, seasonal side dishes and select entrees and desserts are extra. An 18 percent gratuity will be added to all checks. Items are available for children 12 and under, for $19.95. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/thanksgiving.

Market Grille, 110 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester, offers a $35.95 fixed-price Thanksgiving menu from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with choice of soup or salad, main course and dessert. Entree choices include roast turkey dinner with stuffing, sides and gravy; pan-seared scallops, Atlantic salmon, hanger steak, baked stuffed shrimp and more. Select appetizers and seasonal side dishes are priced a la carte. 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com.

The Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, offers a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 4 p.m. Selections include soups, salads, raw bar, charcuterie and local cheese, a carving station with maple-brined roast turkey and cider-braised pork loin, a station with horseradish-crusted salmon, butternut ravioli and assorted sides; a mashed potato bar and a variety of desserts. $40, $18.50 for kids 5 to 11 and free for children under 5. 860-572-2504, hiltonmystic.com.

Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, will offer Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a carving station (featuring herb-roasted turkey and prime rib), omelet station, hot buffet selections, salads and assorted desserts. $54, $20 for children 6 to 12 and free for kids under 6. 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers Thanksgiving dinner with seatings at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 3 and 4 p.m. The menu includes a buffet presentation, with a carving station choice of turkey and roast pork loin, along with chicken Marsala, peel-and-eat shrimp, salmon, cheddar macaroni and cheese, sausage and peppers, Maryland crab cakes, kids' options and a dessert display. $34.95, $14.95 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. Reservations and information: 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Cafe Louise, 1156 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, offers a full slate of Thanksgiving catering options, including appetizers, sides, whole turkeys and desserts. A complete Thanksgiving package for four people, with four pounds of turkey meat, three sides, stuffing, gravy, cranberry chutney and one pie, is $150. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 and picked up Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 860-561-0160, cafelouise.com.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer various specials and Thanksgiving menus, including a turkey dinner at Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House for $20, maple-glazed roasted turkey dinner at Bar Americain for $45; a duck dinner at Michael Jordan's Steak House for $45 and a turkey dinner at Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe for $29. Holiday dessert and pastry packages are available at Carlo's Bakery, starting at $65. mohegansun.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino offers specials and fixed-price menus at several of its restaurants, including turkey dinners at Cedars, Al Dente, Veranda Cafe, Junior's and Festival Buffet ($19.95 to $28). VUE 24 offers a three-course prix-fixe menu with entree choice of hard cider-glazed turkey or butter-basted Atlantic cod, for $60. David Burke Prime offers entrees of slow-roasted organic turkey breast, Maine lobster-stuffed organic turkey breast, surf and turf and 100-day dry-aged cowboy ribeye ($49 to $110.) foxwoods.com/thanksgiving.

MGM Springfield’s restaurants offer Thanksgiving options: a prix-fixe menu at Cal Mare with an entree option of turkey breast with fennel sausage stuffing and cranberry mostarda; pan-seared duck breast, salmon Wellington and pumpkin pie trifle at Chandler Steakhouse; a Thanksgiving special at TAP Sports Bar with roasted turkey breast, water chestnut stuffing, mashed potato puree, roasted sweet potato and garlic green beans and a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the South End Market’s Hearth Grill. mgmspringfield.com.

Grants, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves a $40 three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 6 p.m., along with its regular menu. 860-236-1930, billygrant.com.

Mattabesett Canoe Club, 80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, hosts dinner with reservations available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes a carving station with roast turkey and beef, entrees of seafood-stuffed sole, seafood "paella," roasted pork loin and ravioli, along with an antipasto station, sides like roasted root vegetables and potatoes, and desserts including pies baked in-house. $39.99, $20 for children 5 to 12 and $10 for kids under 4. 860-347-9999, canoeclubmiddletown.com.

Vivo Seasonal Trattoria at Marriott Hartford Downtown, 200 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, offers a family-style Thanksgiving menu between noon and 2 p.m. The menu features oven roasted turkey and gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry compote, butter whipped potatoes and your choice of a holiday dessert. Cost is $33, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. 860-760-2333 or visit vivohartford.com.

m&m Bistro at the Hilton Hartford Hotel, 315 Trumbull Street, Hartford, offers a prix-fixe menu from noon to 10 p.m. Options include a variety of soups and salads, entree choice of slow-roasted turkey, prime rib or salmon served with traditional Thanksgiving sides and vegetables, and a selection of pies. Cost is $33. Reservations are suggested. 860-240-7222, mandmbistro.com.

Shell & Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, is open for dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features specials in addition to the regular menu: a cider-brined roasted turkey dinner with challah, dried cherry and pecan stuffing; haricot verts with ginger and cashews, potato cauliflower gratin, cabernet-cranberry fig sauce and cognac gravy; pomegranate rack of lamb and whole baked stuffed pumpkin with nutty wild rice quinoa and beans and cauliflower gravy ($29 to $39.) 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.

The Cottage, 256 Post Road, Westport, serves a prix-fixe menu from noon to 6 p.m., with options like buttered Maine lobster with vanilla spiced quince, venison roasted in juniper and Millstone Farms turkey. Cost is $95 for adults, $45 for children 12 and under. 203-557-3701, thecottagewestport.com.