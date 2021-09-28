Let the Good Times Roll with Dog Haus’ New Cajun Creation

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept continues Chef Collaboration Series to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with launch of The Big Easy, available Oct. 1 – Nov. 30

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is inviting guests to explore a taste of N’awlins, home to one of the most iconic food scenes in the country, with the debut of its new one-of-a-kind, gourmet sausage.

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series , Dog Haus teams up with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. For October, Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ culinary team joined forces with Cajun chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Isaac Toups to launch The Big Easy – a spicy creole chaurice sausage, topped with caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, spicy brown mustard, mayo and scallions; served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Chaurice sausage, a cousin of the Spanish chorizo and native to Louisiana, boasts a robust flavor profile of fresh garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, as well as a hefty dose of heat from cayenne pepper. This spicy pork is often used as a complimentary flavor in traditional dishes, but at Dog Haus it’s the centerpiece of its new limited-time sausage.

The Big Easy is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. For each purchase of The Big Easy, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

“Cajun and Creole dishes are a ‘must-try’ for those who aren’t from Louisiana,” Toups said. “Our use of spices and fresh produce is unlike any other, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Adam and highlight New Orleans’ unique, traditional ingredients for guests across the country. We can’t wait for Dog Haus fans everywhere to experience this kickin’ chaurice sausage that exhibits our beloved city’s distinctive cuisine.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Toups is keeping the good times rolling by creating a spin-off item that will only be offered through The Absolute Brands’ virtual concept – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.

Available to order through major third-party delivery apps, guests can enjoy even more savory flavors with The Big Easy Burrito – three eggs, spicy creole chaurice sausage, American cheese, caramelized onions, hot tots, pickled jalapeños, scallions and chipotle aioli; wrapped in a flour tortilla.

“Isaac is a renowned Cajun chef, and we’re proud to partner with him to give fans an authentic taste of The Big Easy with this exclusive, delicious offering,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “And we’ll be raising money for No Kid Hungry the whole time. It doesn’t get better than that!”

To date, Dog Haus has donated over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped No Kid Hungry connect children in need with up to 1 million meals.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand has since expanded into concert venues and virtual kitchens, and is poised for aggressive expansion across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

