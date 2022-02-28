Let the Good Times Roll This Carnival Season at The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Bourbon St. Arnold, Mardi Gras Po Boy, Millionaire Bacon Chicken Beignets and more now available at popular full-service neighborhood eatery

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) A little Pardi never hurt nobody, which is why The Toasted Yolk Cafe is inviting guests to grab their Krewe and enjoy a Cajun Brunch unlike any other!

That’s right. The popular full-service neighborhood eatery is putting a Cajun twist on its lineup of reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics in honor of Mardi Gras! Available now until the end of April, guests can laissez les bon temps rouler with these one-of-a-kind items:

Bourbon St. Arnold – The Toasted Yolk’s take on a New Orleans-style Arnold with hand-battered and lightly fried crawfish tails, served atop a slice of crusty bread and sliced tomatoes, topped with two eggs and covered in house-made remoulade sauce.

Mardi Gras Po Boy – Hand-battered and lightly fried crawfish tails nestled in a crusty bread loaf with sliced tomato and lettuce and house-made remoulade sauce.

Millionaire Bacon Chicken Beignets – Hand-breaded chicken dipped in signature waffle batter and golden fried, served with spicy candied bacon and house-made bourbon hot honey dipping sauce.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Mardi Gras celebration without the chance to get toasted. That’s why The Toasted Yolk is featuring a Strawberry Orange Mimosa for a limited time! Need to have a productive day after your delicious Cajun Brunch? No problem, because The Toasted Yolk is also offering Classic and Vanilla Latte Cold Brew Coffees with Guatemala and Indonesia beans to fuel your morning.

“Mardi Gras is one of the most fun times of the year, and we want to give our fans the perfect place to celebrate during this season,” said Toasted Yolk CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “There’s nothing like getting toasted with our breakfast, brunch and lunch creations, so we wanted to fuse Cajun flavors into our items to create a Mardi Gras menu guests can’t get anywhere else.”

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

More from Toasted Yolk Cafe

The post Let the Good Times Roll This Carnival Season at The Toasted Yolk Cafe first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.