Les Amis d’Escoffier Society of New York Honors C-CAP Founder Richard Grausman, Chef Jacques Pépin, and UFT President Michael Mulgrew

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Two hundred members and guests of Les Amis d’Escoffier Society of New York celebrated three leaders in the hospitality industry at their 81st Annual Fall Dinner held at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Richard Grausman, founder of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), was honored as the Industry Leader, culinary luminary Jacques Pépin was named Chef of the Year, and the United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew was named Man of the Year.

“We gathered to celebrate several superb professionals and educators in our hospitality world,” said Jim Dale, Foundation President of Les Amis d’Escoffier Society of New York. “The Escoffier Board is delighted to have three extraordinary and renowned honorees, with distinguished careers and are preeminent in their respective professions. These men impact the hospitality industry and support the profession by actively educating colleagues and serving as role models in their fields.”

Richard Grausman receiving award Jacques Pépin receiving award Michael Mulgrew receiving award

Chef Philip DeMaiolo of Abigail Kirsch Catering enlisted his brigade and C-CAP students to prepare a classically-styled Escoffier feast with some modern twists.

Wine was critiqued and discussed by noted sommelier Kevin Zraly.

Les Amis d’Escoffier Society of New York, Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization whose mission is to enhance the art of fine dining by supporting culinary education through scholarships to student chefs and to support students pursuing a career in the hospitality industry. The organization is named after Auguste d’Escoffier, a French chef who is credited with simplifying elaborate French cuisine and elevating the position of chefs in society.

Check presentation to C-CAP President, Karen Brosius

The society presented $10,000 for student scholarship support to C-CAP President Karen Brosius. Since 2005, the organization has given more than $100,000 to C-CAP. Member Uwe Toedter established the initial Natalie Toedter Scholarship for young women interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality industry, in memory of his daughter Natalie, who passed away unexpectedly of heart failure at the age of 21.

“Natalie’s dream was to be in the hospitality industry,” Toedter said. Natalie had completed her first year at Johnson & Wales University and then transferred to Concordia University in Montreal. She died in 2004.

The Society hosts fundraising events throughout the year to support The Natalie Toedter/Les Amis d’Escoffier Society of New York Scholarship.

