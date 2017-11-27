Lennys Grill & Subs Builds Momentum Heading into 2018 with Multiple Openings Scheduled

Emerging Sandwich Franchise Strengthens its Foothold in the Southeast with New Franchisees who were Loyal Customers Before Joining Brand

Memphis, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Lennys Grill & Subs is entering 2018 with major new growth momentum across the Southeast, after recently adding five new franchisees to its system in key markets in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Since the brand’s first restaurant opened in 1998 in Memphis, Tenn., the mission at Lennys has remained simple: to make and serve great food. Known for its signature “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers craft breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. It’s precisely that delicious menu that drew many of the newest members of Lennys’ franchise family to take the leap from customer to franchisee.

“Lennys became a regular spot for me to eat in Memphis,” said Matt Butler, who will open an Atlanta-area location in early 2018. “I had never really been a big fan of sub sandwiches from some of the big box names out there. But, when I discovered Lennys, I found it was a much better quality sandwich and something I enjoyed a lot.”

The same was true for Susan and Gustavo Santos and Austin Davis who will open restaurants in Southern Mississippi and Central Arkansas, respectively, in 2018.

“At my previous job, Lennys was always an option I considered for lunch,” said Susan Santos. “I really like the product and the brand’s healthier options. When Gustavo and I decided that it was time for us to get back into the restaurant industry, we were looking for franchise options and I really thought that Lennys would do well in Southern Mississippi.”

Each of the new restaurants will reflect the updated Lennys Grill & Subs design. Two years ago, Lennys took strategic steps to give its locations a makeover in both menu and restaurant design. The resulting branding and marketing changes have already helped to set Lennys apart from its competition through differentiation points unique in the segment. By highlighting best-in-class offerings like the Philly Cheesesteak and enhancing its customer service experience through a take, make and serve approach, Lennys has built a new sense of excitement and engagement, resulting in increased overall guest count during evenings and weekends.

The five new locations are scheduled to open in early 2018 and an additional opening is scheduled to take place in the first or second quarter of the New Year with an existing franchisee. As Lennys continues to forge its new path for growth, the brand is eyeing markets like San Antonio, Knoxville, Louisville, Florida and the Carolinas for additional expansion in 2018.

“The franchisees that we have recently added to our system bring an eclectic group of skills sets that will set the brand up for continued success in the New Year,” said Lennys Vice President of Franchise & Market Development Jennifer Benjamin. “We’re incredibly excited that a fondness for our exceptional product continues to translate into new franchisees coming on board. We look forward to supporting their new businesses, as we continue to build our presence throughout the Southeast with their help.”

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Since the first Lenny’s Subs opened in 1998 in Memphis, TN, the mission has been simple: to make and serve great food. Known for serving entree favorites like “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. With more than 95 locations today, Lennys Grill & Subs continues to expand throughout the southeast by offering single and multi-restaurant franchise territory opportunities while selling the best-tasting all-American subs available. For franchise information, visit http://www.lennysfranchise.com.

