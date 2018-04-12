Lena's First & Last Pizzaria, Sully's Pub Reportedly Closing

Lena’s First & Last Pizzaria and Sully’s Pub in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood appear to be closing, according to posts on the businesses’ Facebook pages.

“Unfortunately it appears to be the end of an era for my businesses Lena’s Pizza and Sully’s Pub at this time they have been closed,” the post reads. “Time will tell if it’s for good or not. A number of deals were on the table but my landlord chose this route rather than letting the place to run while a new situation was put into place. After many years of being taxed out of existence by the city of Hartford. I did my best to let the love shine in and I feel for the most part we were successful. My apologies to all the bands whose shows are affected and to my employees who deserve better. From the bottom of my heart I hope we can all make it right.”

Phone calls to the Park Street businesses Thursday evening were not answered.

Lena’s First & Last, founded in 1982, has been a Parkville staple for pizzas, pasta, salads and grinders, offering its signature slices, soups and giant garlic rolls during busy lunch hours.

Sully’s Pub made its name as a spot for live original music with a seasonal outdoor tiki bar, and the venue’s event calendar lists several scheduled dates, including karaoke and open mic nights, reggae and hip hop performances.