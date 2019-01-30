Lemonshark Poké to Test Vegan Poké in Three California Stores

The California poké company will add a tomato-based raw-tuna alternative to its menus in two Southern California locations and one Northern California store.

Santa Monica, CA (RestaurantNews.com) LemonShark Poké, a “fine-casual” premium poké concept known for serving top-quality locally-sourced ingredients, is going vegan. The third-largest poké franchise in the nation is not only offering the finest fish in the sea but adding a plant-based alternative to raw tuna to its menu in three of its California stores.

The California-based company is the first U.S.-based poké concept to have this vegan tuna. Made with five simple ingredients — tomatoes, soy sauce, sugar, water and sesame oil — the vegan tuna to be carried at LemonShark Poké is Ahimi, a product of Ocean Hugger Foods. LemonShark has begun its testing of product at its Chico location and two Southern California stores — Redlands and Vista — are planned to carry the tuna alternative next before a systemwide roll out.

“LemonShark Poké‘s mission is to serve delicious food made with only the finest ingredients at a great value, and nourish the body,” said LemonShark Poké President and Co-Founder Tobi Miller. “When looking at our menu and where 2019 would take us, we knew it was time to offer an option for all of our LemonShark fans, which range from herbivores to vegetarians and vegans. We’re thrilled to have found the perfect plant-based tuna with Ahimi and look forward to seeing how it is received in our three test stores with the hope of introducing it to all of our restaurants across the country.”

Named after the Lemon Shark who only consumes the very best fish possible, LemonShark Poké prides itself on serving the finest quality ingredients to its guests. In addition to traditional poké offerings, the menu includes shareable appetizers such as tempura shrimp and egg rolls, and its signature Hawaii Katsu menu that features cooked-to-order, delectable entrées including chicken, Alaskan cod and more.

The LemonShark Poké stores that are carrying or are set to carry a vegan poké include two Southern California locations: Vista (3245 Business Park Dr., Vista, CA 92081) and Redlands (360 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374) and one Northern California location: Chico (501 Main St, Chico, CA 95928). For more information, please visit www.lemonsharkpoke.com.

About LemonShark Poké

LemonShark Poké is a fast casual, premium poké franchise that serves locally crafted poké. LemonShark’s mission is for sushi lovers and health-conscious consumers who seek a premium product, LemonShark Poké serves only the finest quality ingredients in refined environments for a great value. Unlike other poké concepts, LemonShark Poké provides a combination of extraordinary service, a comprehensive food selection and a tight family community. LemonShark Poké is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish. The Lemon Shark looks for healthy, mature fish to prey on. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe. LemonShark differs from other poké restaurants in that it offers a premium product and environment. Each location is spacious, inviting customers to sit and enjoy their meal, rather than grab and go.

Media Contact:

Shelby Robinson / Courtney Heimbuck

srobinson@konnectagency.com

cheimbuck@konnectagency.com

www.konnectagency.com