LemonShark Poké Serves Chicago Commuters

Premium Poké Concept Opens its second Illinois location

Santa Monica, CA (RestaurantNews.com) LemonShark Poké continues its growth in Illinois with store two in the heart of Chicago. The “fine-casual” premium poké concept, known for serving top-quality and locally sourced ingredients opened in the Ogilvie Transportation Center on May 6th. The location will host their grand opening celebration from June 3rd through June 7th. The Chicago location will be offering an array of giveaways, raffles and discounts for the entire week for their grand opening celebration.

The Energized Foods Ownership Group says they are, “thrilled to bring the LemonShark Poké concept to Chicago, the Citigroup Building and commuters coming to/from the city daily. By offering the highest quality ingredients and a healthy menu of options, we look forward to serving the community with the best possible meal, at the highest value.” In addition to traditional poké offerings, the menu includes shareable appetizers such as tempura shrimp and egg rolls. For those that don’t have the palate for raw fish, LemonSharks’ signature Hawaii Katsu menu features cooked-to-order, delectable entrées including panko crusted chicken and coconut shrimp just to name a few of the items.

“Opening our second Illinois location is a noteworthy achievement for LemonShark Poké and marks a new chapter in our growth in the Mid-West. We are also excited that both Illinois locations will host grand opening events the same week! Wheaton, Il will host a grand opening event on June 7th.” said Tobi Miller, President and co-founder of LemonShark Poké.

LemonShark Poké – Chicago is located at 500 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60661 in the Citigroup Building . Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call (312) 631-3000 or visit www.lemonsharkpoke.com.

About LemonShark Poké

LemonShark Poké is a fast casual, premium poké franchise that serves locally crafted poké. LemonShark’s mission is for sushi lovers and health-conscious consumers who seek a premium product, LemonShark Poké serves only the finest quality ingredients in refined environments for a great value. Unlike other poké concepts, LemonShark Poké provides a combination of extraordinary service, a comprehensive food selection and a tight family community. LemonShark Poké is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish. The Lemon Shark looks for healthy, mature fish to prey on. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe. LemonShark differs from other poké restaurants in that it offers a premium product and environment. Each location is spacious, inviting customers to sit and enjoy their meal, rather than grab and go.

