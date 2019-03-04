Lemonshark Poké Poised for Growth

The California poké company will open 15 new locations across the U.S. doubling in size.

Santa Monica, CA (RestaurantNews.com) LemonShark Poké, a “fine-casual” premium poké concept known for serving top-quality locally-sourced ingredients, announced its plans for growth across the U.S. and will double in size by Q3. The third-largest poké franchise will open locations in Missouri, Utah, Illinois and a 3rd NY location. This week the company will open its first Illinois location in Wheaton.

The California-based company plans to grow it’s current markets but has set it’s long term goal to develop in all 50 states. “We have targeted the top 20 markets for growth and we have penetrated 10 of those markets to date.” said Maria Winn, Director of Franchise Sales and Communication.

“LemonShark Poké‘s mission is to serve delicious food made with only the finest ingredients at a great value, and nourish the body,” said LemonShark Poké President and Co-Founder Tobi Miller.

Named after the Lemon Shark who only consumes the very best fish possible, LemonShark Poké prides itself on serving the finest quality ingredients to its guests. In addition to traditional poké offerings, the menu includes shareable appetizers such as tempura shrimp and egg rolls, and its signature Hawaii Katsu menu that features cooked-to-order, delectable entrées including chicken, Alaskan cod and more.

About LemonShark Poké

LemonShark Poké is a fast casual, premium poké franchise that serves locally crafted poké. LemonShark’s mission is for sushi lovers and health-conscious consumers who seek a premium product, LemonShark Poké serves only the finest quality ingredients in refined environments for a great value. Unlike other poké concepts, LemonShark Poké provides a combination of extraordinary service, a comprehensive food selection and a tight family community. LemonShark Poké is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish. The Lemon Shark looks for healthy, mature fish to prey on. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe. LemonShark differs from other poké restaurants in that it offers a premium product and environment. Each location is spacious, inviting customers to sit and enjoy their meal, rather than grab and go.