Lemonshark Poké Opens Its 6th SoCal Location

Top Tier Poké Franchise grows its west coast presence

Santa Monica, CA (RestaurantNews.com) LemonShark Poké continues its healthy growth, opening its doors in Culver City, Ca, the companies first LA location. Along with their current poké and katsu menu the Culver City location will also feature an oyster bar and traditional poké. The “fine-casual” premium poké concept known for serving top-quality locally sourced ingredients is slated for a soft opening this month. Find details for the store opening on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lemonsharkpokeculvercity/.

Jeff Goli’s passion for healthy eating and an active lifestyle was part of the driver that brought him to become a LemonShark Poke owner, “Upon visiting many pokè shops I observed their minimal menu options and lack luster store designs, I was not impressed. Once I visited LemonShark pokè in Redlands I was instantly blown away, I loved the tropical modern decor it made it feel relaxing and inviting. Along with poké, there is hot food menu that includes Hawaiian chicken katsu, tempura shrimp, sticky pineapple chicken and small bites such as the Hawaiian favorite, spam masubi. It is a complete experience that is all tied together with sake and a self serve beer wall, simply amazing!”

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a modern healthy restaurant, LemonShark Pokè exceeded my expectations especially after I met with the co-founders Tobi Miller and Richard Gottlieb to discuss franchising. From the start they were very genuine and welcoming, instantly I felt a connection to proceed with LemonShark,” Jeff Goli.

Named after the Lemon Shark who only consumed the very best fish possible, LemonShark Poké prides itself on serving the finest quality ingredients to its guests. In addition to traditional poké offerings, the menu includes shareable appetizers such as tempura shrimp and egg rolls, and its signature Hawaii Katsu menu that features cooked-to-order, delectable entrées including chicken, Alaskan cod and more. In addition, LemonShark Poké’s new location provides Southern California locals and tourists alike with an elevated dining experience – featuring Japanese-inspired upscale and chic décor.

“We chose Culver City to open our first Los Angeles location. Culver City has really grown into a thriving city that caters to the arts; movie studios, galleries and wonderful dining experiences. We feel LemonShark Poké’s elevated atmosphere fits right in!” ,” said Tobi Miller, President and co-founder of LemonShark Poké. “We know we aren’t the only poke on the West Coast but what we do know is we bring amazing flavors to the table and our guest can enjoy themselves in a refined setting paired with sake or a local brew.”

LemonShark Poké is located at 10601 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Friday & Saturday 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. For more information, visit www.lemonsharkpoke.com.

About LemonShark Poké

LemonShark Poké is a fast casual, premium poké franchise that serves locally crafted poké. LemonShark’s mission is for sushi lovers and health-conscious consumers who seek a premium product, LemonShark Poké serves only the finest quality ingredients in refined environments for a great value. Unlike other poké concepts, LemonShark Poké provides a combination of extraordinary service, a comprehensive food selection and a tight family community. LemonShark Poké is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish. The Lemon Shark looks for healthy, mature fish to prey on. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe. LemonShark differs from other poké restaurants in that it offers a premium product and environment. Each location is spacious, inviting customers to sit and enjoy their meal, rather than grab and go. Find more information at www.lemonsharkpoke.com/franchise

Media Contacts:

Maria Winn/Natalie Barajas

mwinn@lemonsharkpoke.com

nbarajas@lemonsharkpoke.com