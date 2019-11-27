LemonShark Poké Debuts in Tucson

Santa Monica, CA (RestaurantNews.com) LemonShark Poké has opened its doors in the city of Tucson, AZ. With sunny days approximately three fourths of the year, Tucson is the perfect backdrop for guest to enjoy poké.

The California based LemonShark serves not only delicious poke but also shareable appetizers such as tempura shrimp and egg rolls. The menu features other Asian inspired hot plates such as LemonSharks’ signature Hawaii Katsu chicken, coconut shrimp and sticky pineapple chicken. “With a thriving active community and U of A nearby, LemonSharks’ delicious and healthy options will quickly become a go-to.” said Tobi Miller, President and co-founder of LemonShark Poké.

LemonShark Poké – Tucson is located at 2501 E Grant Road. #3, Tucson, AZ 85716. The location opened November 20th. Beer and sake will soon be added and both pairs well with poke. The Tucson team includes local Jeff Binder. Binder is a long time Tucson resident and U of A grad. “We are so excited to introduce LemonShark to my community, Tucsonans are sure to love it,” says Binder. Find LemonShark Tucson on Facebook and Instagram for any promotions and store information.

About LemonShark Poké

LemonShark Poké is a fast casual, premium poké franchise that serves locally crafted poké. LemonShark’s mission is for sushi lovers and health-conscious consumers who seek a premium product. LemonShark Poké serves only the finest quality ingredients in refined environments for a great value. Unlike other poké concepts, LemonShark Poké provides a combination of extraordinary service, a comprehensive food selection and a tight family community. LemonShark Poké is named after the Lemon Shark, a social species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe. LemonShark differs from other poké restaurants in that it offers a premium product and environment. Each location is spacious, inviting customers to sit and enjoy their meal, rather than just grab and go. Interested in LemonSharks’ franchise opportunity, contact us at mwinn@lemonsharkpoke.com. www.lemonsharkpoke.com

Media Contacts:

Maria Winn/Natalie Barajas

mwinn@lemonsharkpoke.com

nbarajas@lemonsharkpoke.com