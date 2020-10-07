Lemonade Opens First Ghost Kitchen in Long Beach

The California-eatery’s newest location is available for delivery and pick up only to meet evolving customer needs

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lemonade Restaurants , the California-based modern cafeteria known for its house-made lemonades and marketplace salads, bowls and sandwiches, opened its first ghost kitchen for delivery and pick up orders only. The new location is located in a Long Beach Cloud Kitchen facility and services addresses within a five mile radius.

Like many restaurants affected by COVID-19, Lemonade has adjusted its operations to accommodate the changing needs of consumers. By opening a location for delivery and pick up only, Lemonade is able to meet the increased demand from third party delivery partners without the significant investment of opening a full-service location.

“Opening a ghost kitchen is allowing Lemonade to expand to a new California market, Long Beach, in record time and with a very low investment,” says Anthony Pigliacampo, co-CEO of Lemonade. “We are able to leverage our strong brand awareness and class leading e-commerce platform to continue growth, even during the COVID crisis. In just three months, we moved from site identification to delivering food to guests. This would have been impossible with a brick and mortar site.”

The new ghost kitchen is Lemonade’s 21st location in California. As part of the grand opening, Lemonade is offering guests free delivery on orders of $15 or more through November 1, 2020 using a special code at checkout. Lemonade is available for delivery directly through its website and via third party delivery partners such as DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats.

For additional information on new locations or brand-level news, follow along on Instagram or register for the Lemonade loyalty program by downloading the app at the App Store or on Google Play.

About Lemonade Restaurant Group

Lemonade is a California-based modern cafeteria serving colorful, seasonal and healthy lunch and dinner as diverse as California itself. Raising the standard of quality and freshness, Lemonade makes its mark with an abundance of beautifully prepared salads, signature grain bowls, hearty braised meats, flavor-packed sandwiches, and trademark cold-pressed lemonades.

Lemonade has 21 locations throughout California, from San Francisco to San Diego, as well as on the University of Southern California campus and in Los Angeles International Airport. For additional information about Lemonade, visit lemonadela.com , check them out on Instagram or download the app.

Media Contact:

Rachel Johnson

rachel.johhnson@modern-restaurants.com

The post Lemonade Opens First Ghost Kitchen in Long Beach first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.