Lemonade Introduces Grass-Fed Steak on New Winter Menu

The California-eatery launches grass-fed rosemary garlic steak on new sandwich and Protein Bowl along with other menu additions and updates

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lemonade Restaurant , the California-based modern cafeteria known for its house-made lemonades and marketplace salads, bowls and sandwiches, launched a new protein today, grass-fed rosemary garlic steak, as part of its new winter menu rollout. The sous vide prepared steak is available on Lemonade’s build-your-own Protein Bowls and a new Chimichurri Steak sandwich.

“100 percent grass-fed steak is an exciting addition to the line up of flavor-forward, sustainable protein choices our guests enjoy at Lemonade,” says Chef Nate Weir, Vice president of Culinary. “By preparing the steak sous-vide, we’re able to offer an amazingly tender steak that’s consistently delicious, pairing perfectly with an herbaceous, brightly spicy red pepper chimichurri.”

As part of the winter menu launch, guests will now have the option to choose a base for their Protein and Marketplace Bowls. Base options include seasoned white or brown rice, cauliflower rice or baby greens. Lemonade also added a new Yellow Curry Meatball bowl to its lineup of Chef’s Bowls.

In addition to the new menu items, the brand is updating its Purple Kale & Seasonal Fruit salad with in-season ingredients like green apple, red beet, and plum vinaigrette. Lemonade will also bring back its Elderflower Lavender lemonade for the season as the summer feature, Watermelon Rosemary lemonade, phases out until next year.

New Seasonal Items:

Rosemary Garlic Steak – grass-fed, sous vide cooked, rosemary garlic flank steak, red pepper chimichurri ($2.95 upcharge on Protein Bowl)

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich – rosemary garlic steak, red pepper chimichurri, manchego, basil pesto aioli, pickled onion, beefsteak tomato, arugula, ciabatta ($11.95)

Yellow Curry Meatball Bowl – yellow curry chicken meatballs, purple kale & carrot salad, honey roasted Brussels sprout, red jalapeño, herb brown rice ($12.00)

Purple Kale & Seasonal Fruit – purple kale, granny smith apple, medjool date, golden raisin, pickled red beet, sesame granola, spiced pepita, toasted coconut, plum vinaigrette ($3.50)

Choose a Base – seasoned white or brown rice, cauliflower rice, or baby greens (prices vary)

Lemonade’s new winter menu items land in restaurants today. For additional information on new menus or brand-level news, follow along on Instagram or register for the Lemonade loyalty program by downloading the app at the App Store or on Google Play.

About Lemonade Restaurant Group

Lemonade Restaurant is a California-based modern cafeteria serving colorful, seasonal and healthy lunch and dinner as diverse as California itself. Raising the standard of quality and freshness, Lemonade makes its mark with an abundance of beautifully prepared salads, signature grain bowls, hearty braised meats, flavor-packed sandwiches, and trademark cold-pressed lemonades.

Lemonade has 22 locations throughout California, from San Francisco to San Diego, as well as on the University of Southern California campus and in Los Angeles International Airport. For additional information about Lemonade, visit lemonadela.com , check them out on Instagram or download the app.

Media Contact:

Beth Hardy

beth.hardy@modern-restaurants.com

