Lehigh Valley's second Steak 'n Shake coming soon to Bethlehem Township

A new restaurant is looking to shake up Bethlehem Township's dining scene.

Steak 'n Shake, known for its prime steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes, is expected to open in late June or early July at the Madison Farms complex at 4817 Freemasburg Ave., according to Terran Montrom, Steak 'n Shake's district manager.

The eatery, near a Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store, will be the Illinois-based chain's second Lehigh Valley location, supplementing a two-year-old spot at 7720 Main St. in Fogelsville.

The chain, founded in 1934, has more than 500 locations featuring one of two restaurant models: classic (full-service) and counter-service.

As is the case in Fogelsville, the Bethlehem Township restaurant will be counter-service with one drive-thru.

According to Montrom, Steak 'n Shake is looking to open a classic restaurant in the Lehigh Valley area, but it is still seeking the right spot.

"We want to keep them within 30 minutes of each other," Montrom said of the prospective full-service restaurant.

The Bethlehem Township restaurant's menu will be similar to the recently-expanded menu offered in Fogelsville, Montrom said.

The main attractions are more than 10 specialty steakburgers, including Fresh Guacamole, Jalapeno Crunch and Western BBQ 'n Bacon.

The "Original Double Cheese 'n Fries" is $3.99 while specialty steakburgers, which also include fries, are $5.29-$7.99

A new two for $3 value menu allows diners to mix and match two items, including the Smokey BBQ, Spicy Chipotle and Swiss 'n Mushroom steakburgers, for $3.

"Our prices points are great," Montrom said. "Our food is all made to order. And our beef is ground sirloin, T-bone and ribeye steak. So, it's a combination of three steaks."

Other menu highlights include chili, steak franks and seasoned fries (Parmesan Cheese 'n Herb and Cajun).

More than a dozen hand-dipped milkshakes include classic options chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, along with specialty selections such as Butterfinger, Nutella and Oreo Mint.

The 60-seat Bethlehem Township restaurant will feature red booths, pendant and recessed lighting and Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

As is the case in Fogelsville, dine-in customers will receive pagers that indicate when their orders are ready.

