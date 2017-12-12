Lehigh Valley's second Playa Bowls opens in downtown Easton

The Lehigh Valley's second Playa Bowls opened Dec. 1 at the former Subway restaurant at 16 N. Third St. in Easton.

The chain, which has built a loyal following along the New Jersey shore since debuting a few years ago, specializes in exotic fruit bowls, smoothies and juices.

The counter-service shop, featuring colorful walls and surf décor, offers fruit bowls ($9-$11) with blends of acai, coconut, pitaya and kale, as well as chia pudding and oatmeal bowls ($8).

According to Lower Saucon Township’s Jim Dale, who’s operating the shop with his wife, Susan, best-selling items include the Electric Mermaid Bowl (pitaya blend topped with kiwi, pineapple, mango, granola, coconut flakes and honey) and Nutella Bowl (acai blend topped with granola, banana, strawberry, coconut shavings and Nutella drizzle).

Playa Bowls was founded in the shore town of Belmar by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, both Jersey Shore natives, who were inspired by the acai and pitaya bowls they encountered on surfing trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and other destinations.

The company has grown to include 25 locations and more than a dozen are slated to open in six states, according to the business’ website.

The Dales opened the first Pennsylvania location in September at 310 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem.

Both Lehigh Valley eateries are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Info: playabowls.com.

