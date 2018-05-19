Lehigh Valley's only Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop closes

The Lehigh Valley’s only Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop recently closed after four years of business in Bethlehem due to personal and family health issues.

“It breaks our heart that we must do this,” the Cook family wrote in a May 10 post on the business’ Facebook page. “We have met so many wonderful people and made many new friends. Please pray for health for our family.”

The 28-seat shop at 1816 Stefko Blvd. served more than 30 rotating varieties of both frozen custard and frozen yogurt, as well as shakes, smoothies, sundaes, Italian ice, gelati and more.

Started in Duncansville, Blair County, in 1950, The Meadows boasts more than two dozen eateries across five states and Australia, with most shops in Pennsylvania, according to the business’ website.

Nearby locations are in Harrisburg, Lancaster and Delran, N.J.

