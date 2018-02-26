Lehigh Valley's first Pat's Pizza & Bistro opens in Bethlehem

Unless you’re hanging out with Garfield and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you understand that not all pizzas are created equal.

At Bethlehem’s newest restaurant, Pat’s Pizza & Bistro, you can enjoy unique pizzas, salads and more made with “clean ingredients” whenever possible, according to Nick Demourtzidis, who is operating the business with his friend, Yiannis Kyziridis.

The artisinal Roman-style, thin-crust pizzas, for example, feature dough made with all-natural flour, high-quality cheeses free of anti-caking agents and sauce made from Italian-imported, steam-peeled San Marzano tomatoes, containing no preservatives.

“The food’s as natural as it gets,” Demourtzidis said. “Even with the chicken fingers, which most restaurants will use already breaded [and] frozen, we egg batter the chicken and then dip it into panko breading.”

The 45-seat restaurant, which held a soft opening Wednesday at 1426 W. Broad St., is the first Lehigh Valley location of a collection of more than 50 family-run restaurants operating under either Pat’s Pizza or Pat’s Pizza & Bistro in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

The business was started in 1974 by three cousins, who bought a sandwich shop, known to locals as Pat’s, in Pennsville, N.J.

“­­­­We’re not a franchise,” said Demourtzidis, whose father co-founded the business. “With franchises, you lose quality and control. Some of my cousins operate other locations and each adds their own flair to the restaurants’ menus and decor.”

The newly opened Pat’s offers five red and four white pizzas, made in a brick oven.

Highlights include cauliflower, Mediterranean and Nonna’s meatball (sliced house-made meatballs, shaved garlic, mozzarella and more).

Eight entrees, most $15-$18, range from lasagna and roasted chicken to eggplant al forno and char-grilled Faroe Island salmon.

I was fortunate to try the “Sophia Loren,” featuring wild-caught shrimp, mushrooms, four cheese-stuffed sacchetti pasta and a brandy blush pesto sauce. In terms of my favorite pasta dishes, it ranks not far behind my mom’s manicotti.

There also is a build-a-pasta option, allowing you to choose your pasta, sauce and add-ins.

About a dozen sandwiches, served with housemade Parmesan ranch kettle chips, range from Pat’s signature club and steak sandwiches to a Big Fat Greek Burger (half pound of angus beef, shaved gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato and onion).

The BYOB restaurant occupies a former 7-Eleven, which was completely overhauled.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 610-419-8100.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog