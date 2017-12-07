Lehigh Valley's first Pat's Pizza & Bistro to open in west Bethlehem

The Lehigh Valley’s first Pat’s Pizza & Bistro is expected to open by January at the former 7-Eleven building at 1426 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem, according to operator Nick Demourtzidis.

“Our Bethlehem location will have a large brick oven for hand-tossed artisan pizzas,” Demourtzidis said. “Our menu will have a good variety of other items, including pastas with our house-made sauces, salads, sandwiches and other entrees.”

The chain, with six other locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is affiliated with Pat’s Pizza, which has more than 50 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

The business was started in 1974 by three cousins, who bought a neighborhood sandwich shop, known to local’s as Pat’s, in Pennsville, N.J.

“The cousins decided to keep the name but add their own unique flair to what became known as ‘Pat's Pizzeria,’” a message on the website reads.

“Pat’s Pizza is a family owned operation,” Demourtzidis said. “Since we are not a franchise, each owner adds his or her own flair to the menu.”

The BYOB restaurant in Bethlehem will focus on “clean ingredients” in order to provide customers with “quality food often not found in fast casual restaurants,” Demourtzidis said. Info: patsbistro.com.

