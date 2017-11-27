Lehigh Valley's first Duck Donuts to open Dec. 15

Fans of custom-made doughnuts will get an early Christmas present when the Lehigh Valley's first Duck Donuts opens in South Whitehall Township's Tilghman Square in a couple weeks.

The store, set to debut 6:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in a new building space at the Broadway and Cetronia Road shopping center, will offer the chain's "warm, delicious and made-to-order" confections.

It also will offer coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

"The idea and name for Duck Donuts originated in Duck, North Carolina, where my family and I vacationed for many years," founder Russell A. DiGilio writes on the company's website. "We enjoyed all there was to see and do in the quiet, family-oriented town, but we noticed there was nowhere to get that sweet staple of happiness - a warm, fresh donut."

Founded in 2006, Duck Donuts serves doughnuts available in a myriad of variations.

You start by choosing a coating: bare, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, vanilla icing, strawberry icing, peanut butter icing, maple icing, lemon icing or blueberry icing.

Next, you pick a topping: chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, chopped peanuts, bacon pieces, graham crackers, shredded coconut or Oreos.

Finally, you choose a drizzle: hot fudge, marshmallow, blackberry, raspberry or salted caramel.

The vanilla cake doughnuts, containing approximately 210 calories each, are fried in a soy-based shortening and contain the following key ingredients: soybean oil, nonfat dry milk, egg yolks and beta carotine.

According to the company's website, about three dozens locations are open throughout the country with more than a dozen others listed as "coming soon."

Other Pennsylvania stores can be found in Lancaster and Mechanicsburg. Locations in Hershey, King of Prussia and Pittsburgh are listed as "coming soon."

The South Whitehall Duck Donuts will occupy one of three approximately 1,400-square-foot spaces of the new building, next to the New Vision Tilghman Square 8 movie theater, according to Victor Kelly, executive vice president of Larken Associates, a New Jersey-based developer and property manager.

T-Mobile will occupy another space, Kelly said.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog