Lehigh Valley's first Arooga's set to open in March in Upper Macungie

The Lehigh Valley's first Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is expected to open within a few months at the former Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar building in Upper Macungie Township.

Arooga’s, which labels itself an "innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus," was originally scheduled to open in the fall at the 327 Star Road site, just south of Interstate 78 and Route 100.

"We had a slight delay with some permitting challenges,” said Keith Swade, Arooga’s director of franchise development.

The restaurant, which is being remodeled, is now slated to open in March, Swade said.

"We are saw-cutting the floors to run the draft lines because the bar will be probably twice the size of what it was previously — maybe even three times the size, and it will actually be connected to the outdoor patio," Swade said.

The Harrisburg-based chain, founded in 2008, has 16 locations in the Northeast.

Menu highlights include Wagyu burgers; Philly-style cheesesteaks; scratch-made strombolis and flatbread pizzas; chicken wings available in more than 100 sauce combinations; entrees such as fajitas, Danish ribs and mac 'n' cheese skillets; and shareable items such as seafood nachos, Chesapeake crab dip and an A-shaped Buffalo chicken pretzel.

More than 80 menu items are priced under $8.99, according to the business’ website.

Full bars boast at least 28 draft beers, including Arooga Light, the company’s signature light beer made in Pennsylvania, and Arooga's Amber Ale, an amber pale ale specially produced for Arooga’s in a partnership with the Boston Beer Company.

Frozen cocktails, liquor pitchers and Arooga’s own Sagoora (Arooga’s spelled backwards) quadruple-distilled vodka also are available.

The typical Arooga’s location is 6,500 to 9,500 square feet and features more than 100 high-definition televisions, “providing a view of every game from every seat,” according to the chain’s website.

Other entertainment options include trivia and Texas hold ‘em, where guests can compete against players from other restaurants.

The chain’s name has no significance, but it is “easily remembered” and “fun to say,” Swade said. There also is a tie-in with the sound of the Klaxon horn, associated with the Model A and Model T horns from the 1920s.

“The short story on the name ‘Arooga's’ is that we ran a customer contest as we were waiting for approval on the transfer of our first liquor license,” Swade said.

