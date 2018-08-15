Lehigh Valley's fifth Don Juan Mex Grill nearing completion at former Stoned Crab building

Don Juan Mex Grill’s delicious empire continues to grow in the Lehigh Valley.

The company, which opened its first Mexican restaurant in 2011 on March Street in Easton’s College Hill neighborhood, is planning to open its fifth area location by the end of summer at 1905 Brookside Road in Lower Macungie Township.

Juan Martinez, who operates the business with his wife, Melanie, said renovations at the former Stoned Crab building are expected to wrap up next week and the couple is shooting to open their latest addition the first week of September.

Over the past few years, the Martinezes have opened additional eateries on Chestnut Street in Emmaus, Crawford Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and most recently, Glenlivet Drive West in Fogelsville.

The Lower Macungie restaurant, which will offer seating for about 120 guests, will feature all of the chain’s established menu items, including burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas, along with some new dishes such as enchiladas.

It will differ from previous locations in that it will house a full bar and will be a “hybrid of fast-casual and full-service,” Juan said.

“There will be servers for people wanting to dine at the restaurant and counter-service for those wishing to get their orders to-go,” Juan said.

The new restaurant, which will be dubbed Don Juan Mex Grill & Cantina, will offer a wide variety of margaritas, tequilas and Mexican beers.

Stoned Crab restaurant, which closed in April, traced its origins to the 1970s, when restaurateur Henry Friedel opened the original Stoned Crab at the same site.

The building later was home to Le Due and Le Due Sorelle restaurants before local restaurateurs Ron and Clairissa Pickering purchased the property in 2004, reimagining it as Stoned Crab.

