Lehigh Valley's farmers markets: Your 2018 guide

The Lehigh Valley has a beautiful bounty of seasonal farmers markets.

Each of the Valley's producer-only markets has something special to offer - from locally grown, in-season produce to fresh dairy and meats. But it's also the experience that draws people to our markets, with many offering live music and family-friendly events.

Now that the weather is warmer (finally), the markets are starting to open for their regular seasons.

Here is a roundup on the markets, listed alphabetically. Note: We list some highlighted vendors. Please see the markets' websites or Facebook pages for a complete list.

Allentown: Fresh Fridays

* Noon-4 p.m. Fridays, May 18 to Oct. 26. Arts Walk at Strata West, Sixth and Courts streets.

The details: The market, which debuted last year, is moving to a new location on the Arts Walk at Strata West. It also moves to an earlier time, making it a convenient stop for those seeking a healthy lunch or to pick up fresh items for dinner.

Vendors include: Huldufolk Homestead (based near Emmaus, specializing in gourmet mushrooms); the Buttered Crumb (baked goods); Dreamland Farmstead (family farm in Coopersburg); and Godshall Farm (another family farm in Coopersburg). The market will also feature rotating Allentown restaurants offering ready-to-eat dishes.

If you're pressed for time, this market has an online "pick-your-own" ordering system at www.freshfridayslfm.com/shop. Here's how it works: If you live and work in Allentown you can place an order online from a list of vendors by Thursday morning for pickup at the market Friday. (Strata Flats residence can get it delivered free.)

You'll find live music this year, too, and free parking for shoppers at the surface lot on Linden Street between North Church and Seventh Street.

Info: www.freshfridayslfm.com

Allentown: Rodale Institute Organic Farm Stands

* Two locations and times:

Alliance Hall Park, 534-526 W. Chew St., Allentown. 3:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 7 through Oct. 25.

Allentown YMCA, 425 S. 15th St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, June 9 through Oct. 27.

The details: These markets feature organic produce, eggs, poultry and pork products fresh from the farm, as well as organic products such as cheese, bread and honey from other producers. Cooking demonstrations and sampling will feature produce available at the market.

Info: rodaleinstitute.org

Bath Farmers Market

* 3-7 p.m. Fridays, May 18 to Sept. 28. Keystone Park, Route 329 and Green Street.

The details: This late afternoon/early evening market is in a lovely park setting. It's packed with great vendors for its size. The market, which is heading into its 11th year, offers produce, meats and dairy, as well as baked goods and packaged items such as soaps, peanut butter and honey. You also can take home a hot meal from Estelle's Catering of Nazareth. New vendors this year include Faber Distilling Co. of Quakertown and Banter's Hard Cider of Stroudsburg. Once a month you'll find beer from Easton's Weyerbacher Brewing.

The market will hold themed events through the season including: Strawberry Fest, Tomato Fest, Corn Fest and Health Day as well as the annual Bath Duck Race. The market will host a Kids Day on the last Friday of each month, and a monthly movie night.

Info: www.bathfarmersmarket.org

Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market

* 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, June 2 to Oct. 13. Bethlehem Rose Garden, Eighth Avenue and West Broad Street

The details: This is the third year for this west Bethlehem market, which provides residents with local produce and foods, live music, children's activities, gardening demonstrations, tai chi and more. Among the vendors: Warm Sugar Bakery, Baby Harry Coffee, Jett's Produce, Willow Haven Farm, Tombler's Bakery, Lehigh Valley Kombucha, Resilient Farms, Flint Hill Farms, Chartier Farms, Hamilton Wind Hill Orchards, Healthy Delight Market, Heavens Honey and The Colony Meadery.

Info: facebook.com/brgfarmersmarket; mana18018.org

Bethlehem Farmers Market

* 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, May 3 to Oct. 25. Lehigh University's Farrington Square, New and Morton streets, Bethlehem

The details: The market is in its 12th season offering produce, lunch items, baked goods, natural goods and live music (noon-2 p.m.). If you're living or working in Bethlehem, this is a great lunchtime market. You can grab something to eat for lunch or some fresh items to take home and prepare for dinner.

Vendors include: NYTERA (artisan dairy-free cheese); The Flour Shop Bakery (bread, sandwiches and pastries made with local, organic, seasonal ingredients); Huldufolk Homestead (gourmet mushrooms); Blend Life (healthy lunch options and smoothies); Lettuce Alone Farm (chemical-free, seasonal produce); Bechdolt Orchards; The Taza Truck (Egyptian fare); Rising Hill Farm (local produce and flowers); Warm Sugar (bakery featuring cupcakes, desserts, breads); Peanut Butter & More (natural peanut butter in a variety of flavors); Lehigh Valley Kombucha; Aunt Jack's (individual and family-sized savory pies); 6 Daughters (natural skincare products including soaps, lip balms, lotions and more.)

Info: www.bethlehemfarmersmarket.com

Blue Valley Farmers Market, Bangor

* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 6 to Oct. 14. 707 American Bangor Road, Bangor

The details: This market has a dozen vendors offering fresh produce and local wine.Info: Follow the market on Facebook for the latest info.

Coopersburg Farmers Market

* 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, June 3 through Nov. 18. State Street next to Borough Hall, at State and Main streets.

The details: Produce from local farms, prepared foods, meats, fruit, preserves, baked goods and more.

Info: www.coopersburgmarket.com.

Easton Farmers Market

* 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 5 through Nov. 17. Centre Square.

The details: It's the nation's oldest continuously running market, now in its 266th year of operation. It's arguably the Valley's biggest and most diverse market, with everything from local produce and pasture-raised meats to prepared foods and fresh baked goods.

Easton's market is known for being a total package, a place to shop for locally produced food as well as a fun day out for families. Special events include: Strawberry Day, June 9; June Bee Jamboree, June 23; Happy Birthday (celebrating 266 years), July 7; Zucchini 500, July 21; Peach Day, Aug. 4; Tomato Day, Aug. 18; Sunflower Day, Sept. 1; Chile Pepper Day, Sept. 15; Apple Jam, Oct. 20.

Vendors include: This year's market features 36 vendors. Six have been added this year: College Hill Cakes (pies, tarts, quiches, gluten-free tortes, soft pretzels); Comeback Farms (certified organic fruits and fruit butters); The Dining Dog & Friends (pet market featuring soups, stews, yogurt, peanut butter, cakes and cookies for pets); Farmstand Recipes (salads, slaws, soups, sides and snacks from the Highmark Farmstand inside the Easton Public Market); Just Veggn' (veggie burgers and salads); Tierra de Fuego (Colombian specialties including empanadas, pan de queso and guacamole prepared on site).

New this year: A kids program, Power of Produce, will debut June 9. It will allow children to earn POP bucks (valid for purchase of fruits and vegetables from vendors) by attending healthy food and fitness activities.

Info: eastonfarmersmarket.com

Emmaus Farmers Market

* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 6 through Nov. 25. In the parking lot of BB&T bank, 235 Main St.

The details: It's more than just a place to get fresh local food. This popular market is a Sunday tradition in the borough.

The market is planning a 15th anniversary bash on July 15, complete with cake as well as special events each month.

Vendors include: You'll find many vendors back for another year including: Red Earth Farm; BAD Farm (dairy); Wild Fox Farm; Ironstone Creamery (which will sell ice cream this summer); and Breakaway Farms (grass-fed meats, poultry and eggs).

Info: emmausmarket.com. Also, follow the market on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Farm Market at NCC

* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, year-round. Northampton Community College's College Center Quad, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem Township.

The details: You'll find items such as produce, coffee and baked good as well as pieces from local artists.

Info: Follow the market on Facebook for the latest information.

Macungie Farmers Market

* 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17-Oct. 25 ( no market Aug. 23). Macungie Memorial Park, 50 N. Poplar St.

The details: This is a great mid-week afternoon market in a lovely park. You'll find local produce from area farms, packaged goods, bakery items, meats and more. The market also holds events through the season, including cooking demos and craft fairs.

Info: macungiefarmersmarket.com

Nazareth Farmers Market

* 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 to Oct. 27. Nazareth Circle, Main and Center streets

Vendors include: Aunt Jack's Baking; Baarda Farms (Mount Bethel farm); Bellas Beadz (jewelry); Chartier Farms (poultry farm in Bath); Clear Spring Farm (Lower Mount Bethel Twp. produce farm); Graver Farmstead (meats); Healthy Delight; Cooking Oils; Pampered Paws; Pappy's Premium Jerky; Peanut Butter & More; The Cheese Guys; Suds Soapworks; The Pie Shop/Stehlys; Usborne Books

Info: www.nazarethnow.org/nazarethfarmersmarket

Northampton Farmers Market

* 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 15-Sept. 11. Municipal Park, Laubach Avenue and Smith Lane

The details: Vendors offer locally grown and prepared foods as well as crafts. Weekly entertainment will include performances by Northampton Area School District students and other entertainers from the borough, as well as a bag piper, a clown face-painter and a balloon crafter.

Info: www.northamptonboro.com/farmers-market. Or follow the market on Facebook.

Saucon Valley Farmers Market

* 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, May 6 to Nov. 18. Water Street Park at Saucon Rail Trail, 90 W. Water St., Hellertown

The details: A great market in a perfect setting. Water Street Park offers opportunities for outdoor fun, including walking the Saucon Rail Trail. The park has a pavilion, charcoal grills, basketball, volleyball and bocce courts, restrooms and good parking (always a plus).

The market will host events through the season, including its 4th Sunday Art In The Park events, as well as cooking demonstrations from Life Scratch and yoga classes on the first Sunday of the month from All Bright Yoga.

New vendors include: Pappy's Premium LLC Beef Jerky and Liberty Acre Farm (based in Bangor, specializing in pasture-raised meats and eggs). Philos Farm (Schnecksville organic farm) returns.

Info: sauconvalleyfarmersmarket.com

Trexlertown Farmers Market

* 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 12-Nov. 17. Valley Preferred Cycling Center (aka the velodrome).

The details: Trexlertown is a fabulous weekly market with plenty of free parking and easy access to bathrooms. It's also next door to Bob Rodale Cycling and Fitness Park so you can bring the kids and their bikes. Plus the velodrome has racing every Saturday starting around 11 a.m. with free admission to the public for the masters and rookie racing series.

Vendors include: Trexlertown will feature more than 20 local growers and producers with several new ones including Liberty Acres (pastured meat and eggs); Weathered Vineyards (local wine); Tre Locally Sourced (prepared foods); Sumac Catering (prepared foods); Alice's Natural Nibbles (dog treats); and Colony Meadery (mead). Returning favorites include: A Taste of Country; BAD Farm; Beets Workin' Farm; Betula's Botanica; Bleiler's Produce Patch; Four Monkeys Coffee; Frecon Farms; Good Farm; Lehigh Valley Kombucha; Perk Up Truck; Primordia Mushrooms; Red Cat Farm; Schocharie Ridge Orchard & Apiary; Warm Sugar; Y Knot Alpaca and Yellow Sky.

Info: trexlertownfarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook for up-to-date info.

DETAILS

Here are two other other regional markets you can check out

Indian Valley Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-12;30 p.m. Saturdays, June 16 through Oct. 13 at Marketplace at Telford Station, Penn Avenue and Main Street, Telford. You'll find local produce, baked goods, hand made crafts, live music, kids crafts. Info: www.stmainst.org/farmers-market.

Perkasie Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, June 2 through Oct. 27 at Seventh and Market streets, Perkasie. Local farmers and food producers bring locally grown produce, eggs, cheese, meat, honey, breads, coffee, cookies and cakes, preserves, olive oil, sweet treats, flowers, plants, and more, as well as homemade craft items. Every week features a local musician and visiting community organizations provide crafts and activities for families. Info: perkasieborough.org