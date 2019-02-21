Lehigh Valley’s only Firehouse Subs closes in Hanover Township

Fans of the Firehouse Hero, Hook & Ladder, New York Steamer and other Firehouse Subs favorites will now have travel outside the Lehigh Valley to enjoy them.

The area’s only location of the fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in hot subs closed this week at 1824 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

“Unfortunately, we cannot afford to keep our restaurant open any longer,” a sign on the restaurant’s door reads. “We apologize. Thank you to our many customers and to customers who also became friends.”





The restaurant, which opened in 2011 in the Airport Center, was one of more than 1,155 Firehouse Subs restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, according to the Jacksonville, Florida-based company’s website.

Regional locations continue to operate in Audubon and North Wales, Montgomery County; Wyomissing, Berks County; and Lawrenceville, N.J.

Founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen in 1994, Firehouse Subs is a brand “built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” according to the company’s website.

