Lehigh Valley restaurant owner Billy Kounoupis: 'Everyone is an entrepreneur'

For restaurateur Billy Kounoupis, the recipe for success is simple: Think like an entrepreneur.

“The bottom line is that everyone is an entrepreneur,” says Kounoupis, best known for his successful Billy’s Downtown Diners, first in Bethlehem, then in Allentown and coming soon to Easton. “They just don’t realize it. Teachers are, social workers are. We are all a business. You have to realize that there are no excuses, just great opportunities.”

That idea — to be passionate and fearless in the pursuit of excellence in every aspect of your life — is the basis for his latest book, “The It Factor: The Mindset of an Entrepreneur.” (Star City Publishing, $15.95)

“The It Factor” is a departure from his first two books: “Not Your Ordinary Cookbook” and “Billy Cooks Like a Mother: A Guide to Starting your Own Business.” “The It Factor” is intended to be a self-help guide, filled with honesty, humor and practical advice.

“I wanted to give good solid advice,” Kounoupis says. “I didn’t sugar-coat anything.”

Kounoupis is successful now but he has seen his share of tragedy and failure. The son of Greek immigrants, Kounoupis wanted to be a success like his father, who died early in life. Kounoupis opened his first restaurant when he was only 22.

The restaurant was a failure and he was bankrupt at 24.

“The worst part of it was that I didn’t know how to tell my mom that I had lost the money she loaned me to set up the restaurant,” Kounoupis writes.

When he finally did tell her, her response was to not give up.

“If I couldn’t open the door, I was going to break it open,” he writes in the book’s preface.

Kounoupis says he learned that life is about taking chances, being true to yourself and understanding that falling down means you just have to get back up.

‘People don’t pick their futures, they pick their habits,” Kounoupis says. “We are our own worst enemies.”

People tend to stay stuck — in a bad job and an unhappy life.

“To grow and to change is painful,” Kounoupis says. “Nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere that you don't want to be. No one should have to do that.”

So what he does mean to think like an entrepreneur? According to Kounoupis, it starts with FACE — his acronym for Focus, Attitude, Commitment and Ethics. (He refers to this as one of his “Billyisms.”)

* Focus: Create and maintain a plan and manage your time.

* Attitude: Do what’s right and respectful.

* Commitment: Keep your promise to yourself starting today.

* Ethics: Make a positive impact on the community around you.

Of course to think like an entrepreneur, doesn’t mean it’s all about money. It’s about what and who you are and what you contribute to society, Kounoupis says.

He shares how as his life turned around and he began to find success he realized that he was still unhappy.

“It came down to the simplest thing,” Kounoupis says. “It’s because I never got that pat on the back from my dad and it was driving me nuts.”

Money can’t be your motivator, Kounoupis says.

“You need to really think it through,” Kounoupis says. “What are your contributions? That mindset helps you eliminate excuses and as more excuses are eliminated you become fearless. Nothing cures fear like action, You starting working and setting goals.”

Through having this mindset, you can find success in life.

“It’s an overall approach to life,” Kounoupis says. “That’s as real as my life gets.”

DETAILS

Billy Kounoupis book signing

What: The owner of Billy's Downtown Diners signs his latest book, 'The It Factor: Mindset of an Entrepreneur.'

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Moravian Book Shop, 428 Main St., Bethlehem

How much: Books cost $15.95

Info: 610-866-5481, moravianbookshop.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628