Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival: Your guide to a great bash for foodies

A pork-tastic adventure, tastings from the area’s top restaurants and a demo by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse are just a taste of what you’ll find at the 2018 Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival.

The ninth annual event runs Friday to Sunday at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center. It showcases cuisine from the region's top restaurants and offerings from vineyards and distilleries from all around the world. The event, which includes cooking demonstrations and workshops, is hosted by the Sands Bethlehem Event Center and Northampton Community College in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Lagasse once again kicks off the festival with a cooking demo 2-3:30 p.m. Friday. If you haven’t seen Lagasse live, you should because it’s an opportunity to see one of the country’s best chefs in action. (Cost: $75).

A James Beard Award winner, Lagasse is the author of 19 cookbooks, star of several TV shows including Amazon Prime’s “Eat the World with Emeril,” Food Network’s long-running “Essence of Emeril” and “Emeril Live” as well as Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Chances are you’ve heard someone use his catchphrases “Bam!” and “Kick it up a notch.” He is owner of a dozen restaurants across the country, including three in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, his only East Coast sites.

No word yet on what he’ll be making. At last year’s demo, Lagasse made “My Way Grouper Chowder,” a dish that combined his New England upbringing and his passion for seafood.

Lagasse’s demo will feature another festival tradition: The announcement of which NCC students won competitive externships to work in Lagasse’s New Orleans restaurants. The winners will gain invaluable experience honing their skills in the chef’s kitchens.

Eight students competed recently at NCC’s Hampton Winds restaurant to try to earn one of three positions. I was lucky enough to be one of the judges and we evaluated the students’ kitchen hygiene and organization, cooking skills and techniques and of course the flavor and appearance of their dishes.

Those dishes weren’t easy to make — the chef-testants had to use surprise ingredients from a basket (like on Food Network’s “Chopped”), which included items such as a whole chicken, a whole sea bass (both had to be broken down), ramen noodles, coconut milk, kiwi and Hot Tamales candy.

Now onto the main attraction: The festival’s signature event is the Grand Tasting, which will run 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You’ll enjoy tastings from top restaurants, bakeries and caterers.

Here are some of the restaurants participating: The Bayou (Bethlehem and Easton); Grain (Allentown); Queen City BBQ (Allentown); Hellertown Bakery; Molinari’s (Bethlehem); Mister Lee’s Noodles (Easton); 1774 Grille & Tap (Hellertown); Two Rivers Brewing (Easton); Burgers and More by Emeril, Buddy V’s Ristorante, Carlo’s Bake Shop, Emeril’s Chop House, Emeril’s Fish House, Steelworks and Villa Italian Kitchen (all of the Sands.)

You can also taste 50 wines from around the world. And don’t forget the Champagne & Spirits Room.

New this year is the “Pork Tasting Adventure” featuring pork-centric dishes from Clemens Food Group paired with regional craft beers. (Pork + beer = happiness.)

If all that isn’t enough, check out the “Gourmet Food & Beverage Pairing Seminar,” which will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Berks Conference Room at the event center.

Saturday will feature Sands Executive Chef Victor Bock, who will have:

Sake tasting with mushroom “risotto”: mushroom medley, lemongrass, confit fried chicken, green curry broth, micro cilantro

Cocktail tasting with duck fat fries “poutine”: braised lamb shoulder, mint, house-made ricotta cheese

Red Schooner Malbec tasting with steak and foie gras empanadas, chorizo, sweet corn, avocado, lime

Sunday will feature Executive Chef at Emeril’s Chop House Tyler Baxter, who will have:

Sake tasting with chicken wing yakitori, soy caramel, Thai basil-lime vinaigrette

Cocktail tasting with braised pork shoulder, English pea chow chow, pickle rhubarb hot sauce, new potatoes

Red Schooner Malbec tasting with meyer lemon-roasted chicken, warm mushroom salad, braised escarole, chicken confit

A new ticket option will allow guests to buy early access VIP tickets and gain entrance to the festival at noon. Those guests will enjoy plates from Emeril’s most popular restauraunts as well as other restaurants along with wines from around the world, a cooking demo, wine seminars and souvenir wine glass.

DETAILS

The ninth annual Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival

What: Showcases cuisine from top restaurants in the regions, offerings from vineyards and distilleries, cooking demonstrations and workshops.

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center

How much: Chef Emeril Lagasse demo, $75; general admission in advance, $85 each day includes The Grand Tasting, cooking demo, wine seminars and souvenir wine glass (1-4 p.m.); VIP noon access pass, $100 each day, includes one-hour early access, The Grand Tasting, Champagne & Spirits Room, cooking demo, wine seminars and souvenir wine glass (noon-4 p.m.) At the door tickets: $115 for VIP and $100 for general admission.

Tickets, info: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com or at the Sands Event Center box office

