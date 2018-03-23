Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Fest news: New 'Pork Tasting Adventure,' Emeril Lagasse returns

Get ready to go hog wild.

A new “Pork Tasting Adventure” — featuring pork dishes from Clemens Food Group paired with regional craft beers — has been added to the annual Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival, set for June 1-3 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Organizers announced the additional tasting room at a news conference Friday.

The festival, in its ninth year, showcases cuisine from the region’s top restaurants, offerings from vineyards and distilleries from around the world, as well as cooking demonstrations and workshops. The event is hosted by the Sands Bethlehem Event Center and Northampton Community College in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

So far the list of participating restaurants are: 1774 Grille & Tap, Aman’s Bistro, Amy’s Creative Cakes, Aunt Wendy’s Kiffles, Brock Catering, Buddy V’s Ristorante, Bam! Burgers and More, Carlo’s Bake Shop, Chocolate Works, Corked, Emeril’s Chop House, Emeril’s Fish House, Hampton Winds, Hellertown Bakery, Jacquie’s Pastry Cafe, Mitzi’s Table, My Tequila House, Paxos Restaurants (Blue Grillhouse, Melt, Top Cut, and Torre), Sodexo, Spinnerstown Hotel, The Dime, and Two Rivers Brewing Company.

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will return to kick off the festival with a cooking demonstration June 1 as well as announce the NCC students who have won competitive externships to work in his New Orleans restaurants. Each year, six students from NCC’s culinary and hospitality management program receive externships to gain experience honing their skills in the chef’s kitchens.

Lagasse is a pioneer in the world of celebrity chefs and arguably one of the most recognizable names in food. A James Beard Award winner, Lagasse is the author of 19 cookbooks, star of several TV shows including Amazon Prime’s “Eat the World with Emeril” and Food Network’s “Essence of Emeril.” Chances are you’ve heard someone use his catch phrases “bam!” and “kick it up a notch.” He owns a dozen restaurants across the country, including three in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, his only East Coast sites.

Each day of the festival will also feature area chefs leading cooking demonstrations, wine seminars highlighting notable experts and live music. More than 50 wines from around the world will be available for guests to sample.

The festival’s signature event is the Grand Tasting, which will run 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 and 3. A new ticket option will allow guests to buy early access VIP tickets and gain entrance to the festival at noon. Guests will enjoy plates from Emeril’s eateries as well as the region’s most prestigious restaurants.

DETAILS

What: The festival showcases cuisine from the region's top restaurants, offerings from vineyards and distilleries from around the world and cooking demonstrations and workshops.

When: June 1-3

Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

How much: Tickets go on sale Monday: $85 for advance purchase, or $100 the day of the event. VIP access tickets are $100 for advance purchase and include early entry before general public tickets as well as access to the Champagne and Spirits Room. VIP tickets cost $115 the day of event. Chef Emeril Lagasse demonstration: $75

Info and tickets: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com or at the Sands Event Center box office.

