Lehigh Valley farmers markets: Fall and winter hours

If you walk through any of the Lehigh Valley's farmers markets on a regular basis, you can see how the seasons change.

In spring you see bright greens of spinach and lettuce, and the occasional pop of bright fuchsia from radishes. As the weather warms, you notice a sea of blue and red berries. And then the multi-colored tomatoes arrive, along with peppers of all sizes and colors.

Once we say goodbye to the colorful stone fruits, we know the season is heading into its finale. Pumpkins, fall squash, apples and pears fill the stands.

Here's the rundown on our farmers markets - which markets will close for the season and which will remain open for the winter.

Winter markets

Emmaus, Easton and Trexlertown farmers markets will have winter markets this year.

* Emmaus

This is one of the Valley's most popular markets, offering a wide assortment of vendors. They sell local fruits and vegetables, meats, breads, eggs and honey.

The market, at 235 Main St., will continue to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through November. In December the market switches to a 10 a.m.-noon Sundays schedule. (It's closed Christmas Day.) From January to April, the market will be open 10 a.m.-noon the second and fourth Sundays of the month.

* Easton

Easton is home to the longest continuously running open-air farmers market in the country. Located on Centre Square, it offers everything from produce to wine and baked goods.

The Easton Farmers Market will continue to run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through December. The market's winter season will run 10 a.m.-noon on the second and fourth Saturdays from January to April.

* Trexlertown

This market at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center has a full range of vendors selling locally grown produce, baked goods and more. It features ample, easy parking. Also, the Bob Rodale Cycling & Fitness Park is right next door.

The Trexlertown Farmers Market will continue to run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 18. The winter season starts in December, running 10 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturday of each month, with more than a dozen grower/producers offering produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, mushrooms and more.

Winter buying club

The Downtown Allentown Local Food Market wraps up its debut season 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. But "Fresh Fridays" officials are working on a winter buying club, which works somewhat like a CSA. You would use an app to pick what you want to buy from participating local farms and vendors and then pick up your box of produce and other items at Godshall Farm in Coopersburg. Vendors taking part include Schocharie Ridge, Wild Fox Farm, Huldufolk Homestead, Flint Hill, Hijinx Brewery, County Seat Spirits, Miller's Maple Syrup, Greenmouth, Godshall Farm, The Bread Box and Bakery and Hamilton Orchard.

Details are being worked out so check for the latest info at www.freshfridayslfm.com.

Markets wrapping up

Here are the closing dates for other Lehigh Valley farmers markets:

* Bethlehem Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (Farrington Square on Lehigh University's campus), New and Morton streets

* Macungie Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (Memorial Park, 100 N. Walnut St.)

* Nazareth Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (Nazareth Circle, Main and Center streets)

* Rodale Institute Organic Farm Stands: Sacred Heart Hospital Sigal Center, 450 W. Chew St., Allentown, 3:30-6 p.m. Thursdays to Nov. 2; Allentown YMCA, 425, S. 15th St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays to Nov. 4; and Rodale Institute, 611 Siegfriedale Road, Kutztown, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays to Nov. 4.

