Lehigh Valley Craft Beer pilgrimage: 5 tasty Thanksgiving holiday brews

Time flies when you're steeped in intense beer research.

It seems like only yesterday I was sipping an elvish ale while packing away the last of our 2017 Christmas decorations. And as soon as the dishes are done on Thursday evening, once again we'll be untangling those confounded strings of lights twisted in reindeer antlers, wreath twigs and holiday anger.

Thankfully, the hustle and hard work do make for a magical time of year and the right holiday beers can enrich this warming mood.

As we kick off the holiday season and before you venture out to pick up Thanksgiving crowd-pleasing beers, keep these five seasonal Lehigh Valley craft favorites in mind. And somewhere between the brews, football, turkey and pumpkin pie, be sure to raise a glass to family, friends and flavor.

These selections are available at your local breweries and tap rooms. Get your growler and/or crowlers filled to share with your thirsty beer fans. If you can't get to them on Thanksgiving day, don't worry. These beers, listed in no particular order, will keep quite nicely through the holidays.

1 Two Rivers Brewing's Columcille Scotch Ale

This new offering, on tap Wednesday, features rich and chewy malty flavor loaded with caramel notes and toasty goodness. At 8.5 percent alcohol by volume, it's hearty and sustaining for the cold days ahead. Named for Columcille Megalith Stone Park in Upper Mount Bethel Township - an open space that welcomes people of all faiths and traditions interested in renewal and transformation. (It contains more than 80 stone megaliths, a chapel and belltower on 17 acres.)

2 Bonn Place Brewing's Mercí!

South Side Bethlehem's tasters delight is a Belgian dark strong ale / imperial black saison brewed with PA butternut squash and maple syrup. This flavor screams, "Pass the bottle mercí!" 10 percent ABV.

3 Fegley's Brew Works' Night of the Big Wind

This warming, satisfying, savory Baltic porter is enriched by smoked maple syrup and Madagascar vanilla beans. The snappy and flavorful mouth feel can be enjoyed as you wet your Thanksgiving dinner appetite or as you complete the evening with this sweet dessert beer. 7.8 percent ABV.

4 Funk Brewing Co.'s Falliage

Funk took its house lager and added a touch of chai tea spices, resulting in an aromatic Belgian that delivers a rich mix of clove, nutmeg, citrus, spice and malts. This beer is a smart alternative to all those pumpkin spice beers on the shelves. It is crisp and refreshing, the way fall should feel. 5.7 percent ABV.

5 HiJinx Brewing Co.'s Steal Your Face (Cubed)

This Hijinx concoction is a slightly different take on a house favorite featuring dark chocolate, coffee and dried fruit flavors. A batch of Steal Your Face Stout was distilled and aged in a barrel by County Seat Spirits. HiJinx then took that empty barrel and put more S.Y.F. into it, and aged it again before kegging and bottling. At a whopping 11 percent ABV, this brew has earned its name and might make for a nice Thanksgiving toast to sip-and-share with family and friends.

Beer enthusiast Craig Larimer of Bethlehem is the Visuals Editor of The Morning Call.

Find the blog, photos and local events at lehighvalleycraftbeer.com

clarimer@mcall.com

Twitter @craftbeerlv

610-778-7993