semenovp
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Lehigh Valley breweries set to reopen outdoors Friday on yellow phase. Here’s what you need to know

June 2, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
semenovp

With outdoor beer service resuming Friday, June 5, how are local brewpubs set up to serve you?