Lehigh Valley Beer Week: Toast final days of foamy fun at these events

The seventh annual Lehigh Valley Beer Week is in full swing and plenty of fun remains on tap through Saturday. Here are some highlights.

Thursday: Beer & Chocolate Pairing, 7-9 p.m., Lost Tavern Brewing, Hellertown. Enjoy five gourmet chocolates made by Hellertown’s Dolce Patisserie along with five 5-ounce pours of Lost Tavern beers. $30.

Mini Ghost Hunt, 7-10 p.m., Hanoverville Roadhouse, Hanover Township, Northampton County. Paranormal spirit finders will be on hand to talk about evidence that has been captured on site. Tickets, $25, include a raffle ticket, Funk draft mug, $3 Funk pints and buffet of pork sliders, wings, mac and cheese and more.

Thursday through Saturday: Girl Scout Cookie & Weyerbacher Beer Pairing, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Weyerbacher Brewing Co., Easton. Enjoy four cookies with four beers: Lemonades with Sexy MotherPucker, Peanut Butter Patties with Mellow Monks, Shortbread with Guildy Pleasure III and Caramel Delites with QUAD. $14.

Friday: Video Game Night, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Allentown Brew Works, 812 Hamilton St. Face off against friends or make new ones while playing great video games such as Mario Brothers, Sonic the Hedgehog, Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Kart, Mega Man and Donkey Kong on retro consoles such as Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, N64, Sega Genesis, Nintendo GameCube and Playstation. Free.

Saturday: 4th annual Beers and Beards, Tavern on Liberty, Allentown. If you have an impressive beard or one that isn’t quite there yet (but you’re trying), this beard contest (3 p.m.) features plenty of categories and chances to win. Also enjoy specialty beers from Stockertown Beverage all day.

Fifth annual Beermuda Triangle Mardi Crawl, 3-10 p.m. Don Mardi Gras attire and enjoy New Orleans-themed food and drink specials at Black & Blue, Porters' Pub and Two Rivers in Easton. Join a parade, led by The Big Easy Brass Band and beginning at 3 p.m. on Seventh Street near Walnut Street.

- Ryan Kneller