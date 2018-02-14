Lehigh Valley Beer Week: Beer-centric fun on tap

Whether you attend the occasional happy hour or are a bar regular on par with Norm and Cliff from “Cheers,” it’s time to raise a glass to the sixth annual Lehigh Valley Beer Week, “celebrating the Lehigh Valley’s love of craft beer.”

The event, conceived by former Fegley's Brew Works general manager Jesse Albertson, runs Saturday through Feb. 24 at dozens of bars, breweries, distributors and restaurants. You'll find more than 60 beer-centric events — from tap takeovers and beer trivia nights to can releases and beer and food pairings.

The SouthSide Arts District in Bethlehem is holding a Cocktail & Craft Beer Week Feb. 18-24 in collaboration with Lehigh Valley Beer Week.

Festivities kick off noon Friday with an "Unofficial Opening Tap,” featuring beers from local breweries such as Allentown's HiJinx Brewing Co., Emmaus’s Yergey Brewing and Perkasie's Free Will Brewing Co. at the Spinnerstown Hotel.

Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild again gathered at Easton’s Weyerbacher Brewing Co. to brew this year’s official beer, Guildy Pleasure 2, an East Coast IPA made with vidal blanc grapes and hints of citra, loral and Mandarina Bavaria hops that will be available at some locations.

Many events are free, but others have a fee. Here are some highlights:

Saturday: IPAalooza, 11 a.m. to close at Porters’ Pub, 700 Northampton St., Easton. Get six 5-ounce samples for $10. Beers include Terrapin Beer Co.’s Hopsecutioner, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s Hazy Little Thing and more. 610-250-6561.

Saturday through Feb. 24: Pints for Paws at Broadway Social, 217 Broadway, Bethlehem. Flying Dog Brewery is teaming up with Quakertown’s Last Chance Ranch to promote adoption of rescued animals. Flying Dog’s Lucky SOB, Numero Uno and Raging Bitch will be on tap and a portion of proceeds will benefit LCR. Meet staff from both entities 7 p.m. Wednesday. 610-868-2555.

Sunday: Beer and doughnut pairing, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at K’Town Pub Taphouse & BBQ, 257 W. Main St., Kutztown. Four local dark beers will be paired with doughnuts, including apple pie and whiskey varieties, from Benchwarmers Coffee in West Reading. 610-683-9275.

Sunday: Third annual Beer Can Derby, 1-3 p.m., Pearly Baker's Alehouse, 11 Centre Square, Easton. Race your wooden derby car that has a beer can built into it. Prizes awarded. 610-253-9949.

Monday: Beer trivia, to match your wits against teams from Two Rivers and Weyerbacher brewing companies, 8-10 p.m. at Two Rivers, 542 Northampton St. Prizes awarded. 610-829-1131.

Meet the brewers at 5:30 p.m. at Bonn Place Brewing, Bethlehem.

Tuesday: Fill the Glass with Funk Brewery, 5-7 p.m., Edge Restaurant, 74 W. Broad St., Bethlehem. For $24, get a souvenir Funk glass and unlimited refills of Funk drafts. 610-814-0100.

Make and take your own craft cocktails, 6 and 7 p.m., The Bookstore Speakeasy, Bethlehem.

Wednesday: West Coast Wednesday, 5 p.m., The Trapp Door Gastropub, 4226 Chestnut St., Upper Milford Township. West Coast drafts, including AleSmith’s Double IPA and Stone Loral & Dr. Rudi’s Inevitable Adventure Double IPA, will be offered along with West Coast-style burritos. Prices vary. 610-965-5225.

Wednesday: Fifth annual Wing & Craft Beer Pairing, 6-11 p.m., Keystone Pub and Grill, 3529 Easton Ave., Bethlehem. The restaurant will team with Bell’s Brewery in coordination with its newly-released Larry’s Latest Sour Ale, one of the five beers offered. Wings from past years included cotton candy and PB&J. $18. 610-814-0400.

Feb. 22: Stop Light Party, 4-7 p.m.,Weyerbacher, 905 Line St., Easton. Wear red if you’re “off the market,” yellow if “it’s complicated” and green if you’re “single and ready to mingle.” Those wearing one of the colors receive $1 off 12- and 16-ounce beers. 610-559-5561.

Beer & Bratwurst, 4-11 p.m. at 1774 Grille & Tap, 605 Main St., Hellertown. Enjoy $10 beer flights and $7 bratwursts with a trio of homemade mustards. 610-838-1774.

Intro to Home Brewing Class, Feb. 22 at Keystone Homebrew Supply. Sign up for the $30 class at keystonehomebrew.com, and bring a companion for $15.

Feb. 23: Main Street Brewer Crawl, 4-8 p.m. Celebrate the art of brewing by crawling to Colony Meadery, Bethlehem Brew Works and Hardball Cider on Bethlehem’s Main Street. Get your card stamped at each location with your drink purchase for a chance to win a swag bag. 412-337-2629.

Feb. 24: Fourth annual Beermuda Triangle Mardi Crawl, 4-11 p.m. Don your finest Mardi Gras attire while bar hopping between Black and Blue, Porters' Pub and Two Rivers in Easton. The pubs will feature drink and food specials and those traveling to all three destinations receive a free pint glass. 610-829-1131.

Info: lehighvalleybeerweek.com, Southside Arts District on Facebook.

- Ryan Kneller