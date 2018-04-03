Lehigh Valley area's seventh J's Steaks & Subs opening soon

For fans of the "Belly Filler," "Steak Break" and other J’s Steaks & Subs meal deals, it’s time to ready your taste buds for the regional chain's newest upcoming location in Northampton County.

According to Palmer Township’s Ed Lozano, who owns the local fast-food franchise, construction is underway to open the Lehigh Valley area’s seventh J’s at 124 S. Walnut St. in Bath.

The space, which previously housed Valleri Pizza & Restaurant, is being overhauled to include new flooring, kitchen equipment and more.

“If all goes well, we should be open in about 30 to 45 days,” Lozano said.

The new eatery will offer J’s full menu, which includes cheesesteaks and hot subs, cold and hot sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and sides such as fries, onion rings and pierogies.

“We’re also starting to launch ice cream in all of our stores, so the Bath store will have soft-serve ice cream when it opens,” Lozano said. “… Somewhere down the road, we may also offer pizza at that location and possibly others.”

The new J’s shop, which will feature at least 40 seats, will supplement six other area locations, including year-old spots at the Park Plaza in Forks Township and former Uncle Wesley’s bar and grill in Easton.

Lozano, who purchased the franchise from Judith and Chris Fulmer in 2015, also operates J’s in Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth Township, and he franchises two more in Northampton and Telford.

The first J’s was opened in 1968 at 15th and Turner streets in Allentown by butchers Jerald Yanowitz and Joe Williams.

