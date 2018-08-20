Lehigh Valley area's first Frutta Bowls opens in Quakertown

The Lehigh Valley area’s first Frutta Bowls has debuted in upper Bucks County.

In conjunction with Quakertown Alive!, the New Jersey-based chain, specializing in exotic fruit bowls and smoothies, on Friday hosted a grand opening of its newest location at 241 W. Broad St. in Quakertown.

The space, across from Sine’s 5 & 10, was previously occupied by Art Z Community Arts Center, which last year moved to Front Street in the borough.

The new quick-service shop, which offers seating for more than 20 customers indoors with a few bistro tables outdoors, is run by husband and wife Mike and Stacey Mangiaruga.

The couple, who also operates CrossFit Q a few blocks away, was originally looking to open the eatery in a space adjacent to their fitness facility on South Fifth Street, but found the Broad Street spot “a better fit,” said Halie Mangiaruga, the couple’s daughter and the shop’s manager.

“Our original plans just didn’t work out space-wise,” said Halie, who also coaches at CrossFit Q.

Frutta Bowls, headquartered in Freehold, Monmouth County, offers acai, pitaya, kale and oatmeal bowls, as well as smoothies.

According to the company’s website, the two-year-old business is the brainchild of Brooke Gagliano, who after spending her college career focused on health, wellness and sports, sought out a way to pursue those interests while building her career.

While on a trip out west, Gagliano came across the acai bowl concept and the idea for Frutta Bowls was born.

The berry comes from the acai palm tree, which is native to Central and South America.

It is known as a superfood because of its high level of antioxidants and omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. It also has a healthy combination of A, B, E and K vitamins and is a good source of magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc and calcium.

The base of a Frutta Bowls’ acai bowl consists of flash-frozen acai berries “blended at the peak of freshness with ripe fruit” to create a smooth sorbet-like texture with no added sugars.

There are four corporate Frutta Bowls stores and more than 80 franchise locations, either open or coming soon, according to the business’ website.

