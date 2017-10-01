Lehigh Valley area's first Frutta Bowls to open in Quakertown

Pennsylvania's first Playa Bowls has been a big hit in a small amount of time.

The quick-service shop, specializing in fruit bowls with blends of acai, coconut, pitaya and kale, has had frequent lines of customers out the door since opening Sept. 15 at 310 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem, franchisee Jim Dale said.

Now, another New Jersey-based chain specializing in exotic fruit bowls and smoothies is coming to the Lehigh Valley area.

Frutta Bowls, headquartered in Freehold, Monmouth County, is expected to open in December at 18 E. Fifth St., Suite 300, in downtown Quakertown.

The quick-service eatery will be run by husband and wife Mike and Stacey Mangiaruga, who operate CrossFit Q in the same building.

"We're very excited to bring Frutta Bowls to the Lehigh Valley area," Stacey Mangiaruga said. "There are a few franchises that are coming soon to Philadelphia and the Main Line area, but this will be the first one around here."

Frutta Bowls offers acai, pitaya, kale and oatmeal bowls, as well as smoothies.

According to the company's website, the business was born after founder Brooke Gagliano tried acai berry pure for the first time on vacation and "was floored."

The berry comes from the acai palm tree, which is native to Central and South America.

There are more than a half dozen Frutta Bowl shops in New Jersey and one in Alabama, with more than 70 scheduled to open in 2017 and early 2018.

