Lehigh Valley area's first Frutta Bowls coming soon to Quakertown

The Lehigh Valley area's first Frutta Bowls is coming soon to downtown Quakertown.

The New Jersey-based chain, specializing in exotic fruit bowls and smoothies, is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-July at 241 W. Broad St., according to manager Halie Mangiaruga.

The shop will be run by Mangiaruga's parents, Mike and Stacey Mangiaruga, who also operate CrossFit Q a few blocks away.

The family was originally looking to open the eatery in a space adjacent to their fitness facility on South Fifth Street, but found the Broad Street spot "a better fit," Halie said.

"Our original plans just didn't work out space-wise," said Halie, who also coaches at CrossFit Q. "But the new spot is also convenient for us - just a short walk away."

The Broad Street space, across from Sine's 5 & 10, was previously occupied by Art Z Community Arts Center, which last year moved to Front Street in the borough.

The Mangiarugas introduced Frutta Bowls to the community via samples at Quakertown's Arts Alive! festival on May 20.

"When you run out of 375 samples in 90 minutes you know it was a success!" they wrote on the business' Facebook page.

"It was awesome," Halie said. "We're really excited and just waiting on a few permits to finish the construction. Once that happens, it should be a pretty quick opening."

The new eatery will offer seating for at least 20 customers and the family is looking to offer a few outdoor tables in front of the shop as well, Halie said.

Frutta Bowls, headquartered in Freehold, Monmouth County, offers acai, pitaya, kale and oatmeal bowls, as well as smoothies.

According to the company's website, the two-year-old business is the brainchild of Brooke Gagliano, who after spending her college career focused on health, wellness and sports, sought out a way to pursue those interests while building her career.

While on a trip out west, Gagliano came across the acai bowl concept and the idea for Frutta Bowls was born.

The berry comes from the acai palm tree, which is native to Central and South America.

It is known as a superfood because of its high level of antioxidants and omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. It also has a healthy combination of A, B, E and K vitamins and is a good source of magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc and calcium.

The base of a Frutta Bowls' acai bowl consists of flash-frozen acai berries "blended at the peak of freshness with ripe fruit" to create a smooth sorbet-like texture with no added sugars.

There are four corporate Frutta Bowls stores and more than 80 franchise locations, either open or coming soon, according to the business' website.

