Legendary Restaurant Brands Signs Revolutionary Agreement with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Legendary Restaurant Brands – the parent company of Bennigan’s , Bennigan’s On The Fly, Bennigan’s On The Fly Virtual Kitchens and Steak & Ale — is bringing its iconic brands to more fans around the world through its new partnership with REEF Neighborhood Kitchens .

REEF Neighborhood Kitchens is a network of 4,500 locations in domestic and international markets, offering restaurant brands accelerated growth with minimal investment through its virtual kitchen delivery-only concept. REEF’s team of vessel operators sign licensing agreements with brands and then fix, prepare and deliver their food and beverages from their own virtual kitchen facilities. With plans to expand by a factor of 10 over the next 12 months, Restaurant Business recently proclaimed REEF “ the world’s fastest-growing restaurant company .”

“REEF is the perfect partner to help expand our brands internationally at an unmatched pace,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Owner, Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We also bring REEF a major differentiator to its portfolio – iconic casual-dining brands that are all well-positioned for franchising and licensing. We look forward to this revolutionary partnership as we join forces to bring the pioneering brands of casual dining to new markets across the globe.”

Through its alliance with REEF, Legendary Restaurant Brands’ expansion will begin in the Middle East, UAE and Europe and then move to domestic markets.

“Like so many people I know, some of my favorite memories were made at a Bennigan’s or Steak & Ale,” said Reef Kitchens President Michael Beacham. “These brands have formed deep emotional connections with fans across the globe that have stood the test of time, and we fully intend to tap into that through this partnership. Along with the tremendous brand equity they have established, we are committed to preserving the world-class training and ‘people first’ culture that Paul and his team have fostered over the years.”

Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale will offer all of their signature menu items for delivery through REEF’s vessel network. However, menus will be designed and customized by market and will cater to regional preferences.

“As nostalgia never goes out of style, we are creating a ‘New-stalgia’ by pioneering casual dining into the virtual kitchen world on a global scale,” Mangiamele said. “This partnership allows us to bring our proven, franchise-ready and licensable brands to any operator – domestic or international – while propelling Legendary Restaurant Brands into the Digital Age.”

