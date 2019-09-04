Legendary Restaurant Brands Secures Strategic Partnership with entegra Procurement Services

Iconic restaurant brand partners with leading purchasing company to evolve world-class benefits for franchisees

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Legendary Restaurant Brands, owner of renowned brands Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale, has announced a strategic partnership with entegra Procurement Services to enable the iconic brand to work within a network of leading suppliers who offer the best in quality, value and price.

Entegra, a division of Sodexo North America – world leader in Quality of Life services – offers a collaborative approach and industry-leading portfolio of supplier agreements. Bennigan’s Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele said partnering with entegra is another way to further develop the brand’s world-class benefits for franchisees.

“Entegra is one of the largest and most impressive group purchasing companies in the world,” Mangiamele said. “This strategic alliance will help us reach our goals in competitive pricing and forward thinking, allowing us to continue to deliver superior services to our franchise owners. Entegra will also help us continue menu innovation by connecting us to leading suppliers providing high value products and services. This partnership will intensify the emotional connection that fans have had for our brands for more than 50 years. We look forward to a positive and productive future with entegra by our side.”

“As a leading Group Purchasing Organization in North America, we bring impressive industry knowledge to Legendary Restaurant Brands,” said entegra North America CEO and President Damien Calderini. “Our collaborative approach, coupled with our industry-leading portfolio of supplier agreements and value-added services, is what enables us to better serve our customers. We look forward to partnering with the brand that created the family-friendly casual dining segment and continues to deliver a unique guest experience through their made-from-scratch food and their renowned Irish hospitality.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth to satisfy global demand for its signature menu items. In the last few years, the company has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain with 100 additional locations in development. In 2018, Bennigan’s opened three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas. All three units are experiencing double the sales volume in half the space of the original Bennigan’s design, driving very compelling unit economics and keeping franchise interest in the brand at an all-time high. The iconic menu and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands



Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit Bennigans.com or call 800-804-5049.

About entegra



Entegra Procurement Services provides procurement management solutions for clients in industries including Hospitals, Seniors, Education, Faith-Based, Travel, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality and Restaurants. With a focus on supporting each client’s unique business strategy, entegra delivers procurement services solutions that drive operational effectiveness and provide innovative products and services. To learn more, visit www.entegraps.com.

