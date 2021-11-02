Legendary Restaurant Brands Partners with Franklin Junction to Accelerate Growth in Asia-Pacific Regions

Operator of Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale set to join network of Host Kitchens

by 2022

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Legendary Restaurant Brands – the parent company of Bennigan’s , Bennigan’s On The Fly, Bennigan’s On The Fly Virtual Kitchens and Steak & Ale – is preparing to introduce its chef-driven American fare to more markets across the globe through a new partnership with Franklin Junction .

Franklin Junction boasts a network of more than 500 virtual restaurants and over 300 Host Kitchens

across more than 10 countries. The concept’s digital platform links existing restaurant and foodservice outlets with brands looking to rapidly expand by connecting their menus with a “host” facility.

Earlier this quarter, Legendary Restaurant Brands signed a licensing agreement with REEF Kitchens to accelerate its expansion plans. Today’s announcement of a second agreement with Franklin Junction will further fuel the brand’s vision of reaching new markets quicker, easier and with a lower overhead cost.

Through its alliance with Franklin Junction, Legendary Restaurant Brands will be able to satisfy pent-up demand and reach the countless loyal fans of their iconic brands who ask, “Where can I find a Bennigan’s or Steak & Ale?” or “Can you send me a World Famous Monte Cristo?” The alliance will target both domestic and international growth with an emphasis on Asia-Pacific regions, specifically Southeast Asia.

The two organizations are moving quickly to ensure that Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale menu items will be available to order from numerous Host Kitchens throughout Southeast Asia in the next 10 to 12 months. By 2022, Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale will be serving up brand favorites under a curated menu designed to be indigenous to its location while catering to regional preferences.

“People across the globe fondly remember Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale and their signature menu items, and we are determined to satisfy that demand,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Owner, Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “I recognized the value in what Franklin Junction’s impressive network of Host Kitchen facilities is doing and knew the platform was the perfect vehicle to match our brand’s aggressive growth plans, both domestically and internationally.”

Franklin Junction’s technology-forward business model enables their Host Kitchens to be operated out of any existing commercial kitchen, cutting the lead time significantly for the Legendary concepts and further enhancing their compelling return on investment.

“We are very excited to partner with Legendary Restaurant Brands,” said Franklin Junction CEO Rishi Nigam. “From Steak & Ale’s conception in 1966 and Bennigan’s 10 years later, the concepts have managed to maintain an enviable emotional connection to their loyal fans. Through this partnership, we intend to convert their fond memories into delicious new experiences.”

Bennigan’s and Steak & Ale will offer all its signature menu items like the World Famous Monte Cristo, Oh Baby Back Ribs

and Death by Chocolate

dessert for delivery through Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen network, which has national partnerships with DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

“Nostalgia never goes out of style, and we are creating a ‘New-stalgia’ by pioneering casual dining into the virtual kitchen world on a global scale,” Mangiamele said. “This new partnership allows us to bring our proven, franchise-ready and licensable brands to any operator – domestic or international – while propelling Legendary Restaurant Brands into the Digital Age.”

For more information on Legendary Restaurant Brands, visit legendaryrestaurantbrands.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s On The Fly, Bennigan’s On The Fly Virtual Kitchens and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading the casual dining category again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join Legendary Restaurant Brands franchise family, please visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post Legendary Restaurant Brands Partners with Franklin Junction to Accelerate Growth in Asia-Pacific Regions first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.