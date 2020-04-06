Legendary Restaurant Brands Executes Franchise Agreement to Bring Bennigan’s On The Fly to Peoria

Iconic restaurant brand fuels franchise development

Peoria, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even during a worldwide pandemic, Legendary Restaurant Brands is successfully moving forward with its franchise development, proving its growth has no intention of slowing down.

Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele announced today that the company has executed a franchise agreement with Leo Nguyen to bring Bennigan’s On The Fly to Peoria, Arizona. Bennigan’s On The Fly serves Bennigan’s Legendary made-from-scratch signature items – such as hand-crafted, half-pound Prime burgers, its World Famous Monte Cristo and its trademarked cult favorite Death By Chocolate dessert – as a more convenient to-go option with less seating than a traditional Bennigan’s.

“I was searching for a well-established and renowned brand to join, and Bennigan’s unique culture and visionary strategy jumped out at me,” Nguyen said. “I was drawn to their highly personal yet extensive support and training. Coupled with their franchise model and compelling unit economics, Bennigan’s became the clear cut winner for me. The guidance Bennigan’s has provided throughout this process really makes me believe there’s never been a better time to be a part of the Legendary franchise family.”

Now more than ever, Mangiamele has remained focused on increasing growth by offering support to those who need it. Along with Nguyen, who originally signed with a distressed burger concept, Mangiamele is working with other abandoned franchisees who have been left with leases, buildings and equipment while lacking any franchisor support, to offer the opportunity to join Legendary Restaurant Brands’ renaissance by opening their own Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s On The Fly or Steak & Ale.

“Despite the tremendous headwinds, the deep emotional connections to Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale remain stronger than ever,” Mangiamele said. “Bennigan’s resilience has been demonstrated now for over half a century. As the “Founding Fathers” of casual dining, the Bennigan’s On The Fly brand was a natural extension to deliver the Bennigan’s experience in a smaller footprint with lower startup costs, faster market penetration, operating efficiencies and market share capture. Tough times don’t last … tough people do, and Leo possesses the business acumen, passion and people skills for success. We welcome him to our elite Bennigan’s culture.”

Pent-up demand for signature menu items is fueling aggressive growth around the globe for Bennigan’s. In the last few years, the brand has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain.

With more than 100 locations under contract and in development, franchise interest in Bennigan’s is at an all-time high. Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas are outperforming sales and unit level profitability projections. Bennigan’s On The Fly and Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit for primary and secondary markets where the concept that pioneered casual dining delivers a Legendary dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and inspired service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the polished fast-casual brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy, family friendly neighborhood restaurant that is redefining and leading casual dining. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences and offers a franchise model capable of compelling revenue and return on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.