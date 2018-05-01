Legendary Fuses Iconic Casual Dining Brands By Adding Steak And Ale Classics To Bennigan’s Menu

Kensington Club

Kensington Club, Hawaiian Chicken and more available week of May 7

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) More than half a century ago, Steak and Ale® created casual dining, and together with sister brand Bennigan’s, they’ve been refining and defining it ever since. Now, Legendary Restaurant Brands has taken the next bold step by fusing these iconic brands with the debut of several signature Steak and Ale menu entrées on Bennigan’s new menu.

The culinary team at Bennigan’s – the beloved home of friendly Irish hospitality – has selected three unmistakably Steak and Ale classics that have stood the test of time and combined them with six newly crafted dishes to create a Legendary menu that will make its debut the week of May 7.

“More than 50,000 Steak and Ale fans on Facebook have been clamoring for the return of their favorite restaurant, and we’re doing our best to deliver,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “In the meantime, we’re reconnecting the emotional ties to our brands by adding three of Steak and Ale’s most popular entrées to Bennigan’s menu. We’re harkening back to a time when food was deliciously authentic and made from scratch; when restaurateurs delivered superlative service and patronage was appreciated.”

Bennigan’s bold new menu fusion includes these flavor-forward dishes:

BIG NEWS! Steak and Ale Classics

Kensington Club – Just as you remember, this 8-oz. Top Sirloin is marinated in secret-recipe Kensington glaze and grilled to perfection, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and maple roasted brussels sprouts.

Smothered Chicken – Two expertly seasoned grilled chicken breasts layered with luscious ale onions and merlot mushrooms, topped with cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and maple roasted brussels sprouts.

– Two expertly seasoned grilled chicken breasts layered with luscious ale onions and merlot mushrooms, topped with cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. Served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and maple roasted brussels sprouts. Hawaiian Chicken – Two chicken breasts infused with heavenly Hawaiian marinade, topped with grilled pineapple rings and finished with even more Hawaiian glaze. Served with herb rice pilaf and broccoli sauté.

Hawaiian Chicken

Crowd Pleasers – Appetizers

Reuben Fritters – Everything you love about a Reuben in one delicious bite! Hand-made with diced corned beef, sauerkraut, cream cheese and Swiss cheese, dipped in buttermilk and breaded in panko bread crumbs.

– Everything you love about a Reuben in one delicious bite! Hand-made with diced corned beef, sauerkraut, cream cheese and Swiss cheese, dipped in buttermilk and breaded in panko bread crumbs. Sheela’s Sriracha Shrimp – 12 sweet shrimp hand-dipped in Bennigan’s secret batter recipe, fried to golden brown and tossed in spicy Dynamite dressing.

– 12 sweet shrimp hand-dipped in Bennigan’s secret batter recipe, fried to golden brown and tossed in spicy Dynamite dressing. Flip’s Crispy Fried Buffalo Chips – Golden fried potato chips, seasoned and tossed in buffalo hot sauce, topped with Colby and bleu cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes and green onions.



Prime Burgers

Brigid Burger – Layered with Bennigan’s house-made pub cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms on a toasted brioche bun.

– Layered with Bennigan’s house-made pub cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms on a toasted brioche bun. The Irishman Whiskey Glazed Burger – Brushed with Bennigan’s house-made Irish whiskey glaze and layered with ale-sautéed onions, cheddar cheese and Applewood smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.



A Legendary Favorite

The Irishman Whiskey Glazed Chicken – Two chicken quarters grilled to perfection and glazed with Bennigan’s Irish whiskey glaze.



“This isn’t just another menu release; this is menu disruption at its finest,” said Mangiamele. “And it’s yet another bold and innovative move we’ve taken to build on our growth momentum and reclaim our leadership role in the casual dining category. We’ve gone back to our original DNA with these authentic recipes to create, hands down, the best menu we’ve collectively produced in years.”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining casual dining. With chef-driven food and warm, friendly Irish Hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest, every meal, every day. Every member of the team “bleeds green” and demonstrates a 25/8 focus to support its franchise community. Bennigan’s focus on reinvention, flexible prototypes, innovative food, Legendary service and other sales-generating initiatives has resulted in explosive growth both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.bennigans.com or call 855-GOT-BENN.

