Legendary Fuses Iconic Casual Dining Brands By Adding Steak And Ale Classics To Bennigan’s Menu

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) More than half a century ago, Steak and Ale® created casual dining, and together with sister brand Bennigan’s, they’ve been refining and defining it ever since. Now, Legendary Restaurant Brands has taken the next bold step by fusing these iconic brands with the debut of several signature Steak and Ale menu entrées on Bennigan’s new menu.
The culinary team at Bennigan’s – the beloved home of friendly Irish hospitality – has selected three unmistakably Steak and Ale classics that have stood the test of time and combined them with six newly crafted dishes to create a Legendary menu that will make its debut the week of May 7.
“More than 50,000 Steak and Ale fans on Facebook have been clamoring for the return of their favorite restaurant, and we’re doing our best to deliver,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “In the meantime, we’re reconnecting the emotional ties to our brands by adding three of Steak and Ale’s most popular entrées to Bennigan’s menu. We’re harkening back to a time when food was deliciously authentic and made from scratch; when restaurateurs delivered superlative service and patronage was appreciated.”
Bennigan’s bold new menu fusion includes these flavor-forward dishes:
BIG NEWS! Steak and Ale Classics
Crowd Pleasers – Appetizers
Prime Burgers
A Legendary Favorite
“This isn’t just another menu release; this is menu disruption at its finest,” said Mangiamele. “And it’s yet another bold and innovative move we’ve taken to build on our growth momentum and reclaim our leadership role in the casual dining category. We’ve gone back to our original DNA with these authentic recipes to create, hands down, the best menu we’ve collectively produced in years.”
