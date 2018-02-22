Legendary Carol's Pub poised to reopen in Uptown in coming months

Dust off your cowboy boots, press your finest pair of Wranglers and start practicing your country twang because the legendary Carol’s Pub is poised for a comeback.

The Uptown honky-tonk institution, which abruptly closed in September 2016 beneath a mountain of debt, likely will reopen during the coming months, said Tressa Feher, chief of staff for 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman.

Ed Warm, who operates another longtime Chicago bar, Joe’s on Weed Street, is expected to take over the lease and licenses for Carol’s Pub after more than a year of negotiations, Feher said.

Carol’s, which opened at the corner of Clark Street and Leland Avenue in 1973, was known for its live country music and live band karaoke.

It wasn’t always certain that Carol’s would reopen, but doing so was important to the alderman’s office, Feher said.

“We had many residents contact us when it closed,” Feher said. “They were upset and saying that it was one of the reasons they moved to the area — which surprised me a little bit.”

However, she acknowledged that the bar became more than a bar; it was a neighborhood landmark.

“Whenever I’d talk about where I live — because I live not far from there — people say, ‘Oh, you live near Carol’s,’” she said. “Everyone knows where it is, and it’s an important part of the history in Uptown.”

She said Warm is likely to run Carol’s similar to what it was: “The goal is to have it pretty much the same, with a little cleaning, a few improvements on the inside and increased security.”

(Warm had not responded to a phone message by the time of publication.)

Carol’s will maintain its 4 a.m. license (5 a.m. on weekends), but it will open significantly later than it once did — at 4 p.m. during the week. The alderman’s office supports the change, Feher said.

The pub will open at 4 p.m. “to avoid the all-day, old-school mentality that was previously there,” according to a plan of operation published on the alderman’s website.

“We didn’t have a lot of 911 calls there before, but there were some folks who started drinking as soon as they opened — noon or earlier — and they would maybe be a little intoxicated outside of the business, talking and other things that would create some issues with the neighborhood,” Feher said.

The bar will be able to open earlier on days of home Chicago Cubs games and other special events.

A community meeting to discuss the plan will be held March 1 at Truman College at 6:30 p.m.

